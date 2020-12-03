JSE gains as investors focus on vaccine rollouts and US stimulus deal
03 December 2020 - 10:33
The JSE was firmer on Thursday, with its global peers mixed as investors pin their hope on Covid-19 vaccine rollouts, while investor focus also remains on the US stimulus deal.
Now that Britain has beaten the rest of the world in approving a German-US Covid vaccine candidate, the US looks to be next in line, with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision on the shot expected in mid-December. ..
