Markets JSE gains as investors focus on vaccine rollouts and US stimulus deal BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Thursday, with its global peers mixed as investors pin their hope on Covid-19 vaccine rollouts, while investor focus also remains on the US stimulus deal.

Now that Britain has beaten the rest of the world in approving a German-US Covid vaccine candidate, the US looks to be next in line, with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision on the shot expected in mid-December. ..