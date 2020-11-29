Zimbabwe looks to potential $1.25bn cannabis exports to break forex drought
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services is one of the chief players in growing cannabis as prisoners are used as cheap labour
29 November 2020 - 16:38
Harare — Zimbabwe’s cash-strapped government says it has an export target of cannabis worth US$1.25bn a year in a frantic bid to boost its foreign currency earnings.
Once a prosperous country, Zimbabwe is in the grip of the world’s second-highest inflation and severe shortages of foreign currency...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now