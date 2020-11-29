World / Africa Zimbabwe looks to potential $1.25bn cannabis exports to break forex drought Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services is one of the chief players in growing cannabis as prisoners are used as cheap labour BL PREMIUM

Harare — Zimbabwe’s cash-strapped government says it has an export target of cannabis worth US$1.25bn a year in a frantic bid to boost its foreign currency earnings.

Once a prosperous country, Zimbabwe is in the grip of the world’s second-highest inflation and severe shortages of foreign currency...