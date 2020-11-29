World / Africa

Zimbabwe looks to potential $1.25bn cannabis exports to break forex drought

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services is one of the chief players in growing cannabis as prisoners are used as cheap labour

BL PREMIUM
29 November 2020 - 16:38 Kevin Samaita

Harare — Zimbabwe’s cash-strapped government says it has an export target of cannabis worth US$1.25bn a year in a frantic bid to boost its foreign currency earnings.

Once a prosperous country, Zimbabwe is in the grip of the world’s second-highest inflation and  severe shortages of foreign currency...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now