Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Cock-a-hoop at RCL R250m cash on Quantum’s balance sheet should provide more feathers for Astral’s little nest in years to come BL PREMIUM

There were some big changes in the poultry sector last week, with Remgro-owned RCL Foods shaking up its leadership with the appointment of a trio of executives from Country Bird Holdings (CBH).

Whether the changes will lead to a change in the poultry industry pecking order remains to be seen. As a Remgro shareholder, I’d sooner see RCL shot of Rainbow — leaving CEO Miles Dally to concentrate on building up a more formidable and reliable grocery brands business, perhaps looking to tie up with Libstar or even Brait’s Premier Group...