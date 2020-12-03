MARC HASENFUSS: Cock-a-hoop at RCL
R250m cash on Quantum’s balance sheet should provide more feathers for Astral’s little nest in years to come
03 December 2020 - 05:00
There were some big changes in the poultry sector last week, with Remgro-owned RCL Foods shaking up its leadership with the appointment of a trio of executives from Country Bird Holdings (CBH).
Whether the changes will lead to a change in the poultry industry pecking order remains to be seen. As a Remgro shareholder, I’d sooner see RCL shot of Rainbow — leaving CEO Miles Dally to concentrate on building up a more formidable and reliable grocery brands business, perhaps looking to tie up with Libstar or even Brait’s Premier Group...
