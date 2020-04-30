World / Europe

Eurozone economy shrinks 3.8% amid Covid-19 crisis

Economists had expected a 3.5% contraction, as inflation slowed sharply as much economic activity in March came to a halt

30 April 2020 - 12:50 Jan Strupczewski
The European Commission building in Brussels amid the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: AFP/ARIS OIKONOMOU
The European Commission building in Brussels amid the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: AFP/ARIS OIKONOMOU

Brussels — The eurozone economy contracted at a record rate and by more than expected in the first three months of the year and inflation slowed sharply as much economic activity in March came to a halt because of the Covid-19 pandemic, data showed on Thursday.

According to a preliminary flash estimate of the EU’s statistics office Eurostat, economic output in the 19 countries sharing the euro in January-March was 3.8% smaller than in the previous three months — the sharpest quarterly decline since the time series started in 1995.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 3.5% contraction after a 0.1% quarterly growth in the last three months of 2019.

Year on year, the GDP contraction was 3.3% in the first quarter.

Eurostat also said consumer prices in the eurozone grew 0.3% month on month in April for a 0.4% year-on-year increase, slowing from 0.7% year on year in March.

But the slowdown of inflation was smaller than expected by economists, who, on average, forecast a deceleration to 0.1% year on year in April, according to a Reuters poll.

The biggest drag on the overall index came from energy prices, which dropped 9.6% year on year.

Without the volatile energy and unprocessed food components — what the European Central Bank (ECB) calls core inflation — prices grew 0.7% on the month for a 1.1% year-on-year increase. In March, this measure was an increase of 1.2%.

An even narrower measure of inflation that also excludes alcohol and tobacco prices and is followed by many market economists showed prices going up 0.8% on the month in April and 0.9% year on year, against a 1.0% annual increase in March.

Separately, Eurostat said eurozone unemployment, a lagging indicator that reflects changes in the economy with a delay, ticked up to 7.4% of the workforce in March from 7.3% in February.

Reuters

World watches as Germany reopens bigger retail stores

Increased hygiene, face masks and social distancing are some of the measures large chains are using
World
1 hour ago

Europe’s banks allowed to hold less capital for funds kept at central banks

The softening of leverage limits will also allow banks to save on capital when they invest in software and fund infrastructure as well as SMMEs
World
1 day ago

Swiss forecasts 7% decline in economy in 2020 due to Covid-19

It has revised its March forecast down as fallout from the coronavirus has been worse than initially feared
World
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Mass pig cull to begin in US with meat headed for ...
World / Americas
2.
Fed’s Powell says US economy may see ...
World / Americas
3.
Leak concerns fuelled release of Covid-19 drug ...
World / Americas
4.
China furious at moves by Australia to probe ...
World / Asia
5.
US drug trial ignites global hopes — and even ...
World

Related Articles

Lockdowns are being eased in some countries but UK is not yet ready

World / Europe

Slow pace of lending to businesses comes under fire from groups in UK

World / Europe

Germany is not out of the woods yet, despite good Covid-19 figures

World / Europe

Europe’s small-business backbone braces for breaking point

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.