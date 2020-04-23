Covid-19: Looking good in a crisis

Companies navigating the Covid-19 lockdown should be careful of possible impacts on their reputation — whether due to failure to deliver goods and services, or an inadvertent violation of regulations that are changing regularly or are simply opaque.

Leading local public relations company Reputation Matters has published a useful primer to assist companies in these uncharted waters.

Says agency founder and MD Regine le Roux: "In an ideal world, everyone would already have a crisis communication plan, based on scenario planning, with a line of command in place. The plan needs to include who the key stakeholders are that need to be communicated with, which media channels should be used for communication and … what the key messages need to be."

Many organisations appear to have been caught on the back foot when the lockdown regulations were announced, and few, if any, had a plan in place. Le Roux says it’s not too late.

"Most importantly, show empathy. Whenever there is a crisis, people are impacted and we need to remember we are dealing with human beings who are each coping in a different way. Be sure to acknowledge and highlight that in any communication." Timeous communication is also important, she advises, and the old PR saying that speculation fills a vacuum has never been more apt.

"Keep all stakeholders updated. The SA government’s response to Covid-19 has been a prime example of how it should be done, keeping the public up to date with the situation and what still needs to happen," she says.