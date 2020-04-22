WATCH: SA’s historic response to Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a “historic” R500bn social and economic support package for the country on Tuesday evening, saying the funds will be raised from existing budget resources as well as international funding institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery spoke to Trudi Makhaya, economic advisor to Ramaphosa; Richard Calland, constitutional law professor at UCT and partner at The Paternoster Group; Kevin Lings, Stanlib chief economist; and Mathew Parks, parliamentary co-ordinator of union federation Cosatu, to get their reaction to the measures.