Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: SA’s historic response to Covid-19

Business Day TV talks to a panel of experts about SA’s economic response to Covid-19

22 April 2020 - 14:56 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a “historic” R500bn social and economic support package for the country on Tuesday evening, saying the funds will be raised from existing budget resources as well as international funding institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery spoke to Trudi Makhaya, economic advisor to Ramaphosa; Richard Calland, constitutional law professor at UCT and partner at The Paternoster Group; Kevin Lings, Stanlib chief economist; and Mathew Parks, parliamentary co-ordinator of union federation Cosatu, to get their reaction to the measures.

Proposal put to cabinet for five-stage alert system to ease out of lockdown

The proposal scores various economic sectors on their risk of transmission, the expected impact of continued lockdown, and the value of the sector to ...
Economy
2 hours ago

BUSI MAVUSO: Health-friendly economic recovery plan is urgently needed

There’s a lot riding on the solutions that the cabinet proposes to recast the economy for much-needed growth
Opinion
1 day ago

Ramaphosa announces R500bn support package for SA

Ramaphosa says the Covid-19 pandemic requires an economic response equal to the scale of disruption it is causing
News
18 hours ago

READ IN FULL: President updates the nation on Covid-19 relief measures

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces a R500bn support package for SA
National
18 hours ago

Ramaphosa gets R500bn aid rolling

Economic support package to be equal to damage done by Covid-19
National
16 hours ago

Most read

1.
Four in 10 businesses fear they do not have the ...
Economy
2.
Use the tax system to pay out lockdown benefit, ...
Economy
3.
Economists: SA should get support from ...
Economy
4.
Proposal put to cabinet for five-stage alert ...
Economy
5.
Stats SA shows inflation slowed in March
Economy

Related Articles

SMEs are at the heart of the R500bn stimulus, says industry

National

Proposal put to cabinet for five-stage alert system to ease out of lockdown

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.