WATCH: How Covid-19 will affect the poor

Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt talks to Business Day TV about the effects of Covid-19 on the poor and unemployed

22 April 2020 - 11:57 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/JOHN WOLLWERTH
Many commentators are saying SA does not have the economic depth — especially after the years of corruption and plunder under previous administrations — to survive the Covid-19 pandemic.

Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt says the poverty, job losses and economic decline caused by a prolonged lockdown will be worse for the SA economy than the virus. He says economic activity must be opened up immediately, with measures to manage the spread of the disease.

JOHN DLUDLU: Winter of discontent looms if needs of the poor are not met

The government needs to tackle poverty and corruption as they have the potential of undermining efforts to contain spread of the virus
Poverty-stricken Guineans displaced by dam project worse off than before

Guinea’s highlands are the source of the region’s major rivers, including the Gambia, the Senegal, the Niger and the Konkoure
State must increase child support grant as cash is cheaper to distribute than food

There is strong academic evidence in favour of using cash, not food, as the primary delivery vehicle for emergency aid, writes Kate Orkn
Working through regional blocs will help Africa fix virus-hit economies

First of three meetings should focus on country-specific recovery plans and how rest of the world can help continent convalesce
Harsh treatment for those found guilty of food parcel graft, vows Ramaphosa

The president has warned people involved in the ‘disturbing and disgusting’ allegations of hoarding food for the poor
