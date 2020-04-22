Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: How Covid-19 will affect the poor
Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt talks to Business Day TV about the effects of Covid-19 on the poor and unemployed
22 April 2020 - 11:57
Many commentators are saying SA does not have the economic depth — especially after the years of corruption and plunder under previous administrations — to survive the Covid-19 pandemic.
Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt says the poverty, job losses and economic decline caused by a prolonged lockdown will be worse for the SA economy than the virus. He says economic activity must be opened up immediately, with measures to manage the spread of the disease.