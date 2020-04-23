GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How Covid-19 has resurrected the DA
Whether the DA will be able to maintain the momentum it has built up outside of Covid-19 and a state of disaster remains to be seen
Just as the Covid-19 crisis and the necessity of formal power has decimated the informal relevance of the EFF, so the state of disaster has breathed new life into the DA. There is still a long way to go in all this and it hasn’t all been smooth sailing, but over the past six weeks it’s likely the DA has recovered a significant amount of the support it had lost, primarily to smaller parties, in the 2019 election.
Life is hardly normal at the moment. Covid-19 has created a bubble — socially, economically and, of particular relevance to the DA, politically. It won’t last forever but this singular environment — one largely devoid of internal party politics — has given the DA a unified sense of purpose and, thus, a momentum it hasn’t had for a while. It is worth understanding what underpins it.
