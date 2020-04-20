Off-grid power producers battle to keep lights on as lockdowns hit poor’s pockets

Barcelona — Companies that provide clean off-grid electricity to the poor in developing nations are searching for ways to stay afloat — and keep life-saving power on — through the coronavirus pandemic, as the economic fallout from the crisis empties customers’ pockets.

The nascent industry fears being starved of new capital as investors shun risk amid an expected recession — a crunch that could force weak firms out of business and scupper progress on a global goal to provide modern energy to everyone by 2030.

In a survey by international organisation Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), 80 businesses running mini-grids and selling solar home systems in Africa and Asia said they expected to lose on average 27%-40% of their revenues in the coming months due to Covid-19 effects.

“We could be in the situation in six months’ time where we have no off-grid companies to be talking about,” said SEforALL CEO Damilola Ogunbiyi.

“We cannot start from ground zero again … we cannot let that happen,” she said.

Many such companies, operating in Africa and Asia, rely on small daily or weekly payments from poor consumers who use mobile money on their phones to buy solar power from mini-grids or cover instalments on loans for home solar systems.

But economists are warning that shutdowns to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus pose a major threat to the livelihoods of street vendors, farm labourers, construction workers and others with insecure employment.

Job losses could put regular payments for electricity or cooking gas out of reach, said Mansoor Hamayun, CEO of BBOXX, which provides solar power to more than 1-million people.

“We don’t want to switch off customers that suddenly have a week or one month of lack of income,” said Hamayun, whose business operates off-grid solar systems in 12 countries, including Kenya, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Togo.

Company officials are now thinking through ways to help provide clients with electricity to meet their basic needs, such as offering five hours per day free and charging only for use on top of that.

For now, of the places it operates, only Rwanda has imposed a strict lockdown. BBOXX is running some of its call centres remotely but it will be unable to ramp up a new gas-based clean cooking service in Kigali this year as planned, Hamayun said.