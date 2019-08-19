Boris Johnson asks Germany and France to compromise on Brexit

London — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on Germany and France to compromise on Brexit, cautioning that the UK will be ready to leave the EU without a deal on October 31 if necessary.

"We will be ready to come out on October 31, deal or no deal," Johnson told reporters on Monday. "Of course, our friends and partners on the other side of the Channel are showing a little bit of reluctance to change their position: that's fine, I am confident that they will."

When asked what his visit later this week to Berlin and Paris would achieve, Johnson said: "I hope that they will compromise — they have seen that the UK parliament has three times rejected the Withdrawal Agreement, the backstop just doesn't work, it is not democratic. I hope they will see fit to compromise.

"I want a deal, we are ready to work with our friends and partners to get a deal, but if you want a good deal for the UK you must simultaneously get ready to come out without one," the UK prime minister said.

Reuters