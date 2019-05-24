World / Europe

British Prime Minister Theresa May resigns

The leading contenders to succeed May all want a tougher Brexit deal, although the EU has said it will not renegotiate the withdrawal treaty it sealed in November

24 May 2019 - 11:28 Elizabeth Piper, Kylie MacLellan and William James and Andrew Osborn
UK Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation outside number 10 Downing Street in London, the UK, on May 24 2019. pICTURE: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS J RATCLIFFE
London — British Prime Minister Theresa May says she will quit, triggering a contest that will bring a new leader to power who is likely to push for a more decisive Brexit divorce deal.

Speaking on Friday morning, May set out a timetable for her departure: she will resign as Conservative Party leader on June 7 with a leadership contest the following week.

"I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist party on  June 7 so that a successor can be chosen," May said outside 10 Downing Street.

May, once a reluctant supporter of EU membership, who won the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 Brexit vote, steps down with her central pledges — to lead the UK out of the bloc and heal its divisions — unfulfilled.

She endured crises and humiliation in her effort to find a compromise Brexit deal that parliament could ratify, and bequeaths a deeply divided country and a political elite that is deadlocked over how, when or whether to leave the EU.

May's departure will deepen the Brexit crisis as a new leader is likely to want a more decisive split, raising the chances of a confrontation with the EU and a snap parliamentary election.

The leading contenders to succeed May all want a tougher divorce deal, although the EU has said it will not renegotiate the withdrawal treaty it sealed in November.

Reuters

