World / Europe

BREXIT TALKS

Scramble to clarify EU’s mixed messages on Chequers plan

07 September 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
Michel Barnier. Picture: REUTERS
Michel Barnier. Picture: REUTERS

Brussels — Britain’s Brexit negotiator met his EU counterpart on Thursday as Brussels and London scramble to reconcile divorce demands ahead of October’s summit deadline.

Brexit minister Dominic Raab is a regular in the EU capital, but tensions were stirred this week by reports that Europe considers his government’s exit plan to be dead in the water.

Both British and European officials played down the suggestion that EU Brexit pointman Michel Barnier had dismissed Prime Minister Theresa May’s  "Chequers" plan out of hand. But, as Raab and Barnier held their latest round of talks, it was clear British hopes of continuing trade in goods under a "common rulebook" will be a sticking point.

May hopes that agreeing to common quality controls for goods would allow British manufacturers to continue to trade within the EU market after Britain leaves the union in 2019.

But officials in Brussels argue that unless London also retains EU rules on manufacturing and working practices after Brexit it may be able to compete unfairly in the single market.

Last weekend, Barnier told a German newspaper he "strongly opposes" the Chequers plan, and one opposition British legislator has said the French negotiator has declared it "dead".

But EU spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters to wait for the transcript of Barnier’s remarks to British MPs, and insisted the Chequers plan is still part of the discussion. "We identified where there were positive elements and we discussed also the possibility for further discussions to address issues that still create problems," he said.

Barnier’s adviser Stefaan De Rynck went further, saying in a tweet that Barnier had said "in no uncertain terms that Chequers has positive elements".

But De Rynck also approvingly retweeted another British account of the meeting which noted that Barnier had described the idea of the "common rulebook" for goods as "impossible". British officials do not appear ready to concede this point.

The EU opposes British proposals for an integrated market on goods with fewer regulations on services, which is a mainstay of the British economy.

The two sides have set an October 18 summit as the target date for agreeing on terms for Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, giving enough time for British and EU legislators to ratify its terms before Brexit day on March 29 2019.

Few in Brussels expect the October summit to be the end of the matter, predicting instead the theatrical late-night stalemate typical of EU-British negotiations. The matter may be pushed to an extraordinary summit in November.

AFP

Bank of England governor ready to stay on to help smooth Brexit

Mark Carney, having extended his term once, says he’ll stay on longer and a replacement will be easier to find when the full Brexit terms are known
World
2 days ago

New Brexit poll shows swing vote to remain in Europe

The new polling shows 59% of voters would now vote to remain in the bloc, the highest of any poll since 2016
World
1 day ago

Theresa May gets slings and arrows from both sides

The British leader is struggling to sell her ‘business-friendly Brexit’ to her own party and across a divided country
World
3 days ago

Theresa May stands firm on Brexit plan amid fears of a sellout

British prime minister struggling to sell her ‘business-friendly’ exit plan to her own party and a divided nation
World
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cisco, HP and other tech companies make ...
World
2.
Worry over Trump’s policies now the number one ...
World / Europe
3.
Blame lies squarely on Putin for nerve agent ...
World / Europe
4.
Kenyan police sorry for arresting Chinese staff
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.