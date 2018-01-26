Pomp-filled trip by Trump to UK is unlikely, despite détente with May

London — US President Donald Trump made a rare apology on Friday over his decision to retweet antiMuslim videos posted by a British far-right group, a move that strained tensions with London.

"If you’re telling me they’re horrible racist people, I would certainly apologise if you’d like me to do that," he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain, referring to the group Britain First.

Trump sparked outrage in Britain in November with the retweet and drew a public rebuke from Prime Minister Theresa May, to which he replied angrily, souring trans-Atlantic ties.

However, the two leaders met in Davos on Thursday where they agreed to press ahead with Trump’s long-planned visit to the UK later in 2018, and the president was keen to downplay talk of a rift.

"The real me is someone who loves Britain, loves the UK, I love Scotland; very special people and a very special place," he said. "I don’t want to cause any difficulty for your country."

Trump retweeted, in quick succession, three videos characterised as showing Islamist violence, at least one of which was found to be misleading.

They were posted by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of Britain First who was in 2016 convicted of religiously aggravated harassment of a Muslim woman.

In the interview, presenter Piers Morgan said the president caused "huge anxiety and anger in my country, because Britain First is basically a bunch of racists, fascists".