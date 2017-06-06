UK services sector slows as car sales decrease

Financial data company IHS Markit, which published the survey, said the services PMI hit a three-month low of 53.8 in May, down from 55.8 the month before and at the low end of forecasts in a Reuters poll.

"Optimism about the year ahead is running below the long-run average, weighed down principally by concerns over Brexit, political uncertainty and weaker spending by households," IHS Markit economist Chris Williamson said. Separate figures from British car dealers and manufacturers showed new registrations in May were more than 8% lower than a year before. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said it reflected pre-election uncertainty and tax rises that took effect in April.

There was little move in sterling after the data, which came as markets digested the effect of Saturday’s van-and-knife attack on London Bridge, as well as opinion polls showing Prime Minister Theresa May’s lead has continued to shorten.

The large size of Britain’s services industry means its decline outweighed last week’s stronger than expected surveys for manufacturers and construction firms, dragging the all-sector index to its lowest since February as well.

The services PMI does not cover retailers, who suffered their worst quarter since 2010 in the first three months of the year, and appear to have struggled again in May.

The Bank of England has shown little interest in raising interest rates to tackle what it sees as a temporary spike in inflation in 2017 to just under 3%, especially as it expects growth to slow next year as Brexit nears.

