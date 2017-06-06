ELECTION UNCERTAINTY
UK services sector slows as car sales decrease
London — Britain’s services sector grew less than expected and car sales dropped in May, as businesses and consumers put off big decisions before this week’s national election, damping expectations of a strong rebound from a weak first quarter.
British economic growth slowed to just 0.2% in the first three months of 2017 — the weakest among the world’s top advanced economies — as the cost of the pound’s fall following 2016’s Brexit vote caught up with consumers.
Many economists have said they expect growth in the current quarter to rebound partially to about 0.4% or 0.5%, but some said weakness in Monday’s services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) made this less likely.
"The pullback in the services PMI in May from April’s four-month high is a setback to widespread hopes the economy’s slowdown in the first quarter will be fleeting," said Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
Financial data company IHS Markit, which published the survey, said the services PMI hit a three-month low of 53.8 in May, down from 55.8 the month before and at the low end of forecasts in a Reuters poll.
"Optimism about the year ahead is running below the long-run average, weighed down principally by concerns over Brexit, political uncertainty and weaker spending by households," IHS Markit economist Chris Williamson said. Separate figures from British car dealers and manufacturers showed new registrations in May were more than 8% lower than a year before. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said it reflected pre-election uncertainty and tax rises that took effect in April.
There was little move in sterling after the data, which came as markets digested the effect of Saturday’s van-and-knife attack on London Bridge, as well as opinion polls showing Prime Minister Theresa May’s lead has continued to shorten.
The large size of Britain’s services industry means its decline outweighed last week’s stronger than expected surveys for manufacturers and construction firms, dragging the all-sector index to its lowest since February as well.
The services PMI does not cover retailers, who suffered their worst quarter since 2010 in the first three months of the year, and appear to have struggled again in May.
The Bank of England has shown little interest in raising interest rates to tackle what it sees as a temporary spike in inflation in 2017 to just under 3%, especially as it expects growth to slow next year as Brexit nears.
Reuters
Please login or register to comment.