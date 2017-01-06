Switzerland vote looms over tax breaks for multinationals

Switzerland’s proposals will mean a cut to cantons’ tax rates — imposed in addition to the federal levy — and give companies a break for research and development via so-called patent boxes. With additional measures, that is meant to compensate for scrapping the special status for multinationals, which employ about 150,000 people in Switzerland and generate half the federal government’s revenue from taxes on profits.

The reform has backing of 51%, though a significant proportion of respondents were still undecided, according to a gfs.bern poll. The vote is scheduled for February 12.

Some opponents argue the move is too costly and hurts the middle class, though others say that while necessary, it is not ambitious enough to safeguard Switzerland’s competitive advantage longer term.

Ireland has a corporate tax rate of 12.5% and Trump has proposed cutting the current US one to 15% from 35%.

What is undisputed is there will be a shortfall in revenue. The city of Zurich fears a yearly gap of as much as 300-million francs ($292m) and may raise taxes on individuals to compensate. In Geneva, home to almost 1,000 multinationals, the move will leave a projected 440-million-franc hole in its finances.

Yet supporters say Switzerland has little choice.

"Any other option is worse," said Christian Stiefel, CEO of SwissHoldings, the federation of Swiss-based multinational companies. "In tax terms, we have to be a jurisdiction among the top three in Europe."

The government argues the reform is needed to prevent rising joblessness and an exodus of companies that could lead to potential tax losses of more than 5-billion francs a year.

The city of Basel will lower its rate to 13.04%, cut income taxes and step up the allowances for children and training, to which companies contribute. Yet the local association of small and medium-sized businesses opposes the city’s plan.

Most restaurants expected to pay more tax, said Gabriel Barell, the group’s director. "If you want to take pressure off the middle segment, then not via higher social outlays."

