Berlin market attack: German authorities under fire as they hunt suspect

Berlin — German authorities came under fire on Thursday after it emerged that the prime suspect in Berlin’s deadly truck attack, a rejected Tunisian asylum seeker, was known as a potentially dangerous jihadist.

Prosecutors have issued a Europe-wide wanted notice for 24-year-old Anis Amri, offering a €100,000 ($104,000) reward for information leading to his arrest and warning he "could be violent and armed".

A temporary residence permit believed to belong to Amri, alleged to have links to the radical Islamist scene, was found in the cab of the 40-tonne lorry that rammed through a packed Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, killing 11. The 12th victim, the hijacked truck’s Polish driver, was found shot in the cab. Police have searched a refugee centre in Emmerich, western Germany, where Amri stayed a few months ago, as well as two apartments in Berlin.

In a sign of defiance, Berlin was set to reopen the Christmas market at the central Breitscheid square where the articulated truck cut a swathe of death and destruction through the festive crowd.

Organisers said they would dim the lights and tone down the Christmas music but begin serving mulled wine and open the traditional market huts, as Berliners left a sea of flowers and candles at the site in honour of the victims.

But as the manhunt intensified, questions surfaced about how the suspect had been able to slip through the net, avoiding arrest and deportation despite being on the radar of several security agencies.

"The authorities had him in their cross hairs and he still managed to vanish," said Der Spiegel weekly on its website.

The top-selling daily Bild’s front page headline screamed "Deportation Failure!" while local tabloid BZ said starkly "They knew him. They did nothing" next to a photo of the heavyset, dark-haired Amri.

Conservative law maker Stephan Mayer, a critic of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s liberal stance on asylum, told public radio that the case "held up a magnifying glass" to the failings of her migration policy.

But Armin Laschet, a deputy leader of Merkel’s Christian Democrats, placed the blame with regional security authorities, calling their failure to keep tabs on Amri "shocking". The attack, Germany’s deadliest in recent years, has been claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

Among the confirmed dead were six Germans and an Israeli woman. A total of 48 people were injured.