India’s Congress party accuses Modi of ‘crippling it ahead of elections

Mumbai — India’s main opposition Congress party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday of crippling it before the upcoming general election by freezing its accounts in an income tax case.
A part of the Congress’s bank accounts was frozen last month pending a tax case that dates back to 2018-19, the party has said previously. Earlier this month, a tax tribunal dismissed its appeal to pause the recovery of 1.35 billion rupees ($16.32 million) in income tax from its bank accounts.
On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said all accounts belonging to the party had been frozen, leaving it with no access to funds for campaigning.
“20% of India votes for us and we can’t even pay two rupees for anything. It has been orchestrated to cripple us in the elections,” Gandhi said at a press conference.
General elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting next month, with most opinion polls predicting an easy win for Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The Congress, which leads a rag-tag bunch of bickering opposition parties in alliance for the general elections, is seen as Modi’s main challenger.
“We can do no campaign work. Our leaders cannot fly from one part of the country to the other. Forget about flying, they cannot even buy a rail ticket,” Gandhi said about the tax case, which he said had caused all the party’s bank accounts to be frozen.
The BJP was quick to deny Gandhi’s charges, saying the Congress was guilty of tax evasion and had to face action because of that.
A spokesperson for India’s Income Tax department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
The Congress has said that the frozen accounts had funds including those collected by the party through crowdfunding and membership drives.
The party, which has ruled India for 54 of its 76 years since independence from Britain, has sunk to record low numbers in parliament after Modi swept to power in 2014 and is struggling to revive support.
India’s Congress party accuses Modi of ‘crippling’ it ahead of elections
The main opposition says they have no access to funds and can not do campaign work
Mumbai — India’s main opposition Congress party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday of crippling it before the upcoming general election by freezing its accounts in an income tax case.
A part of the Congress’s bank accounts was frozen last month pending a tax case that dates back to 2018-19, the party has said previously. Earlier this month, a tax tribunal dismissed its appeal to pause the recovery of 1.35 billion rupees ($16.32 million) in income tax from its bank accounts.
On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said all accounts belonging to the party had been frozen, leaving it with no access to funds for campaigning.
“20% of India votes for us and we can’t even pay two rupees for anything. It has been orchestrated to cripple us in the elections,” Gandhi said at a press conference.
General elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting next month, with most opinion polls predicting an easy win for Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The Congress, which leads a rag-tag bunch of bickering opposition parties in alliance for the general elections, is seen as Modi’s main challenger.
“We can do no campaign work. Our leaders cannot fly from one part of the country to the other. Forget about flying, they cannot even buy a rail ticket,” Gandhi said about the tax case, which he said had caused all the party’s bank accounts to be frozen.
The BJP was quick to deny Gandhi’s charges, saying the Congress was guilty of tax evasion and had to face action because of that.
A spokesperson for India’s Income Tax department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
The Congress has said that the frozen accounts had funds including those collected by the party through crowdfunding and membership drives.
The party, which has ruled India for 54 of its 76 years since independence from Britain, has sunk to record low numbers in parliament after Modi swept to power in 2014 and is struggling to revive support.
Reuters
Indian election official quits ahead of looming poll
Punjab farmer protest fuels opposition hopes of denting Modi’s appeal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Narendra Modi ‘will institute labour reforms’ if he wins polls
Modi opens Ram temple built on mosque site in India
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.