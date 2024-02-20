World / Asia

Baby you can drive my car: Putin sends Kim a Russia-made Aurus

Kim Jong-un is believed to be a car enthusiast with a big collection of luxury foreign vehicles that are most likely smuggled in

20 February 2024 - 09:20
by Jack Kim
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted Kim Jong Un with a luxurious Russian car for his personal use. Picture: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted Kim Jong Un with a luxurious Russian car for his personal use. Picture: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL via REUTERS

Seoul — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has received a car from Russian President Vladimir Putin as a gift “for his personal use”, official media reported on Tuesday, in what could be a violation of a UN ban that Moscow had agreed to adopt against Pyongyang.

The two countries have forged closer ties since Kim and Putin met in September and pledged to promote exchanges in all areas as their international isolation deepened over Russia’s war in Ukraine and North Korea’s nuclear weapons development.

The Russia-made car was delivered to Kim’s top aides by the Russian side on February 18, official KCNA news agency said.

Kim’s sister “courteously conveyed Kim Jong-un’s thanks to Putin to the Russian side, saying that the gift serves as a clear demonstration of the special personal relations between the top leaders”, KCNA said.

South Korea’s foreign ministry said it was closely monitoring the co-operation between Russia and North Korea while urging both countries to comply with UN Security Council resolutions.

“Security Council sanctions on North Korea prohibit directly or indirectly supplying, selling or moving all transportation vehicles internationally categorised as HS Code 86 through to 89 regardless of their origin to North Korea including luxury cars,” ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk told a media briefing.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russia’s RIA state news agency that the Korean leader received an Aurus car.

According to the carmaker's website, the car is Russia’s first full-size luxury sedan. It is also Putin’s presidential car. In September, while visiting Russia’s space launch station in the Far East, Kim inspected the Aurus Senat limousine and was invited by the Russian leader to climb into the back seat.

Kim himself drove to the site in a Maybach limousine brought onboard a special train he travelled in from Pyongyang.

Kim is believed to be an avid vehicle enthusiast and has a large collection of luxury foreign vehicles, which are most likely smuggled in.

The Maybach and others he had been seen in including several Mercedes limousines, a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Lexus sports utility vehicle fall under luxury goods that UN Security Council resolutions ban from export to North Korea.

North Korea is believed to be supplying artillery, rockets and ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

The Kremlin has not denied nor confirmed its use of North Korea-made weapons. North Korea denies the accusation of arms shipment to Russia, which would also be violations of UN sanctions.

On Tuesday, KCNA separately reported that a delegation of North Korea ruling party officials returned from Russia and three delegations, representing information technology, fisheries and sports, departed for Russia. 

Reuters

This is why North Korea is testing hypersonic missiles and how they work

The main feature of the weapons is not speed, which can be exceeded by ballistic missile warheads, but manoeuvrability, experts say
World
1 month ago

Russia delegation visits North Korea for unity talks

South Korea reports the North may be planning to send workers to Russia, which would violate UN sanctions
World
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Israeli cabinet opposes imposition of Palestinian ...
World / Middle East
2.
Netanyahu dismisses poll calls as thousands ...
World / Middle East
3.
Ukraine troops dig in after retreat from Avdiivka
World / Europe
4.
Netanyahu slams Brazil’s Lula for likening Gaza ...
World / Middle East
5.
ICJ to hear arguments for end to Israel’s ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Russia claims Avdiivka but Ukrainian soldiers holed up at coke plant

World / Europe

Sunak and Von der Leyen express outrage at Navalny death

World / Europe

Polymetal to sell Russian assets to Siberian gold miner

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.