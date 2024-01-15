World / Asia

This is why North Korea is testing hypersonic missiles and how they work

The main feature of the weapons is not speed, which can be exceeded by ballistic missile warheads, but manoeuvrability, experts say

15 January 2024 - 11:05
by Hyonhee Shin
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS JUNG
Picture: NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS JUNG

Seoul — North Korea said on Monday it has tested a new solid-fuel hypersonic missile with intermediate range, amid an intensifying race for the next generation of long-range rockets that are difficult to detect and intercept.

The US, China, Russia and other countries have also been developing hypersonic weapons in recent years.

HOW THE MISSILES WORK

Hypersonic missiles typically launch a warhead that travels at more than five times the speed of sound or about 6,200km/h, often manoeuvring at relatively low altitudes.

Despite their name, analysts say the main feature of hypersonic weapons is not speed — which can sometimes be matched or exceeded by traditional ballistic missile warheads — but manoeuvrability.

North Korea’s first hypersonic missile test in 2021 featured a glider-shaped warhead, while a 2022 launch used what South Korean military officials and analysts said was actually a conical manoeuvrable reentry vehicle (MaRV), or a ballistic missile warhead capable of manoeuvring to hit a target.

North Korean state media said Sunday’s test was aimed at checking the reliability of new multistage, high-thrust solid-fuel engines and an intermediate-range hypersonic manoeuvrable controlled warhead.

Combining a glide vehicle with a missile that can launch it partially into orbit — a so-called fractional orbital bombardment system (Fobs) — could strip adversaries of reaction time and traditional defence mechanisms.

Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), by contrast, carry nuclear warheads on ballistic trajectories that travel into space but never reach orbit.

WHO LEADS THE RACE?

China launched a rocket carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle that flew through space in 2021, circling the globe before cruising down towards its target, which it missed by about 40km.

Earlier that year, Russia successfully tested a Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile, which President Vladimir Putin touted as part of a new generation of missile systems. Moscow also tested the weapon from a submarine and a frigate for the first time.

The US said in September 2021 that it had tested an air-breathing hypersonic weapon — meaning it sustains flight on its own through the atmosphere like a cruise missile — marking the first successful test of that class of weapon since 2013.

NORTH KOREA’S HYPERSONIC GOAL

At a key ruling Workers’ Party meeting in January 2021, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un singled out securing hypersonic weapons as one of five main tasks under a five-year plan to boost military power, alongside developing solid-fuel ICBMs and a nuclear submarine.

North Korea fired its first hypersonic missile in September 2021, calling it a “strategic weapon” designed to bolster its defence capabilities, though some South Korean analysts described the test as a failure.

In January 2022, Seoul officials reported that North Korea tested another potentially hypersonic missile that flew at relatively low altitudes at up to 10 times the speed of sound (12,348 km/h).

Sunday’s launch involved what would be Pyongyang’s first such missile powered by solid fuel that would facilitate a quicker launch with little preparation.

During a rare trip to Russia in September 2023, Kim inspected Moscow’s hypersonic missiles, among other weapons.

WHY IT MATTERS

The global push for hypersonic weapons is part of an arms race in which smaller Asian nations are striving to develop advanced long-range missiles alongside major military powers.

Hypersonic weapons and Fobs could be a concern as they can potentially evade missile shields and early warning systems.

“North Korea appears to be trying to develop hypersonic missiles and intermediate range ballistic missiles based on solid propellant rocket boosters,” said Chang Young-keun, a professor at Korea Aerospace University.

“In particular, mid- to long-range hypersonic missiles would be useful for striking Guam while evading the US missile defence system.”

Reuters

Myanmar rebel group takes control of Rakhine, bordering India and Bangladesh

The fall of Paletwa comes after another rebel group in the Three Brotherhood Alliance took Laukkai town on the border with China
World
3 hours ago

Stranded tourists airlifted to safety after avalanches hit China

A total 6km of highways were buried in snow, according to CCTV
World
4 hours ago

Taiwan election: US-ally Lai Ching-te faces ‘tough task’ amid China tensions

Beijing wastes no time criticising Lai’s  win and the US’s message of support
World
16 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Russian Orthodox priest faces expulsion for ...
World / Europe
2.
Jordan blames Israel for regional tensions, backs ...
World / Middle East
3.
US scientists say one-in-three chance 2024 ...
World
4.
World economy faces tricky year, Davos survey ...
World
5.
Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Four killed in combined Russian air strike on Ukraine

World / Europe

Moscow may have hand in Pyongyang’s spy satellite

World

Russian air strike damages Odesa port infrastructure, grain facilities

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.