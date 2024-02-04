Sharp rise in China’s new homes prices

A man pulls a cart past residential buildings at an Evergrande residential complex in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS
Beijing — China’s new home prices rose in January at the fastest monthly pace in nearly two-and-a-half years.
This came after a slew of government support measures and expectations of further relaxation in home-buying policies, according to a survey report released on Thursday.
Average prices in 100 cities rose for a fifth month running. January’s month-on-month gain of 0.15% came after December’s 0.1% increase, according to Chinese real estate research firm China Index Academy. It was the fastest rise since a 0.2% gain in August 2021.
China’s official new home prices data for January, based on 70 cities, is due to be released on February 23.
