Sharp rise in China’s new homes prices

Surge after government support steps and expectations of further relaxation in policy on buying

04 February 2024 - 15:20
by Reuters
A man pulls a cart past residential buildings at an Evergrande residential complex in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS
Beijing — China’s new home prices rose in January at the fastest monthly pace in nearly two-and-a-half years. 

This came after a slew of government support measures and expectations of further relaxation in home-buying policies, according to a survey report released on Thursday.

Average prices in 100 cities rose for a fifth month running. January’s month-on-month gain of 0.15% came after December’s 0.1% increase, according to Chinese real estate research firm China Index Academy. It was the fastest rise since a 0.2% gain in August 2021.

China’s official new home prices data for January, based on 70 cities, is due to be released on February 23.

Reuters

