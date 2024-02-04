Abuja — The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) has scheduled an extraordinary meeting of its mediation and security council for February 8 to discuss a joint decision by junta-led countries Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso to leave the bloc.
Ecowas has invited members to the ministerial-level meeting in the Nigerian capital Abuja, according to one of the invitations dated Friday and seen by Reuters on Saturday.
Ecowas calls emergency session over exit of junta-led states
Abuja meeting with Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso poised to leave the bloc after coups
Reuters
