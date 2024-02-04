World / Africa

Ecowas calls emergency session over exit of junta-led states

Abuja meeting with Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso poised to leave the bloc after coups

04 February 2024 - 15:05
by Felix Onuah
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/GILES CLARKE
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/GILES CLARKE

Abuja — The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) has scheduled an extraordinary meeting of its mediation and security council for February 8 to discuss a joint decision by junta-led countries Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso to leave the bloc.

Ecowas has invited members to the ministerial-level meeting in the Nigerian capital Abuja, according to one of the invitations dated Friday and seen by Reuters on Saturday.

Reuters 

Zimbabwe steps up cholera vaccination drive as death toll passes 450

The health department aims to immunise more than 2-million people against the waterborne disease
World
5 days ago

Zimbabwe opposition figure Job Sikhala freed after two years’ detention

One of the Citizens Coalition for Change's leaders receives suspended two-year sentence after nearly 600 days in jail
World
4 days ago

Violence in disputed Sudan border region kills 54

UN peacekeepers from Ghana and Pakistan, as well as women and children, killed in clashes over disputed Abyei area
World
5 days ago
