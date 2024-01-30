Albanese says Australia is security partner of choice in South Pacific

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture: AAP IMAGE/MICK TSIKAS VIA REUTERS
Sydney — Australia is the “security partner of choice” for neighbouring Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday, after the biggest Pacific Island nation said China was seeking a policing and security deal.
Major trade partner China approached Papua New Guinea in September with an offer to assist its police force with training, equipment and surveillance technology, Papua New Guinea foreign minister Justin Tkachenko said on Monday.
Talks were at an early stage, and Papua New Guinea would not jeopardise its security ties with Australia and the US, Tkachenko said.
Papua New Guinea struck a A$200m security agreement with Australia in December to boost police training, after forging a defence agreement with the US in May, though both deals are yet to be implemented.
“We are the security partner of choice for Papua New Guinea, as we are for most of the countries in the Pacific,” Albanese told reporters on Tuesday, in response to questions.
China’s ambassador to Australia said this month Beijing has a strategy to help Pacific Island nations with policing, not defence, and its growing presence in the region should not alarm Australia.
In a statement on Tuesday, Tkachenko said China’s offer of policing and internal security assistance was “being carefully assessed, as we do not want to duplicate or compromise agreements already in place with our traditional security partners, Australia and the US”.
Papua New Guinea has previously said it saw China as an economic partner, and Australia and the US as security partners.
“We have a long standing and genuine relationship with China, where we can agree to disagree,” Tkachenko said.
In an effort to counter China’s push to increase security ties in countries where Australia has long provided policing support, Australia pledged A$35m for policing assistance in East Timor on Monday.
Reuters
