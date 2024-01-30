Forex solutions for global citizens
How Absa's foreign exchange solutions cater to its jet-setting Wealth clients’ specific needs
Absa’s Wealth Banking clients demand personalised solutions that consider their particular and sometimes peculiar needs.
For example, by law, South Africans are allowed to transfer up to R1m offshore per calendar year without having to obtain tax clearance. “That’s about $55,000, and a Wealth client will surpass that limit quickly just on travel, never mind on investing or paying for overseas schooling,” says Janeal Haskins, head of forex sales & international banking (relationship banking) at Absa Group. “They really are global citizens.”
Foreign exchange (forex or FX) is central to that, which is why the Absa Wealth Banking team offers what Haskins describes as “a holistic value proposition centred on an advice-led model”.
“Every execution or transaction will come off the back of a conversation, where we seek to understand the client’s goal or ambition,” she says. “What do they want to achieve? Where’s the money going?
“If, for example, they are moving R500m into a foreign currency, what do they need to consider? We will discuss their options about currency hedging and risk mitigation so that the client can make an informed decision.”
Foreign currency saved locally
The Currency Investment Account is one of the services that Absa's Wealth division offers to its high-net-worth and family office clients.
“These are currency-denominated accounts that are held locally by Absa, but are reported as cross-border transactions,” says Haskins. “We offer more than 18 currencies, with the US dollar being the most lucrative.”
“While the global interest rate hike cycle can be quite punitive on the domestic side, it’s proving to be quite lucrative for clients who have significant offshore currency holdings, We’re able to offer very attractive interest rates on the dollar and even on the euro, which was accruing negative credit interest rates before the Covid-19 pandemic, all of these depending on the client’s holding.”
“We are also able to term deposits if the client doesn’t need liquidity or access to those funds and, as with any deposit, the longer the tenor the higher the yield will be for the client (minimum thresholds apply). This enables the client to hedge their exchange rate risk, while saving simultaneously,” says Haskins.
Because the Currency Investment Account is not a banking transactional account, it has no associated monthly charges. “The funds are freely available,” says Haskins. “And if the client wants to make a transfer to an offshore account, it’s a straight currency-to-currency transfer with no further exchange rate implications.”
Global solutions for jet-setters
The Currency Investment Account is interoperable with Absa’s Multi-Currency Cash Passport (MCCP), which can have up to seven currencies loaded.
“Our Wealth clients travel extensively and, when they do, we advise them to transfer funds from their Currency Investment Account into their MCCP,” says Haskins. “In doing so, they don’t take on any exchange rate risk — and as an Absa Private and Wealth client they also get very competitive rates. The MCCP card can then be used as a normal debit card, which also eliminates the nasty surprises that come with the high currency conversion fee charges when you use a credit card.”
This also eliminates the expense involved in converting foreign currency back into rand within 30 days of returning home, as is a regulatory requirement.
“Though it’s a mandatory requirement, many people don’t do it because it’s expensive and inconvenient,” says Haskins. “Typically, when a bank sells you currency you’ll buy high, but when you sell that currency it will buy back low. A good solution to that is to simply transfer the money* back into your currency account, where it can continue to earn interest”.
We don’t just push products. We engage to understand what the most appropriate solution and advice would be for the individualJaneal Haskins, head of forex sales & international banking (relationship banking) at Absa Group
Going above and beyond
“Everything we do for our Wealth clients is over and above our advice-led service, and we ensure we have differentiation in our pricing, product and service offering,” says Haskins.
“We ensure we have the right solutions, enhanced to be attractive to our Wealth clients. And we don’t just push products. We engage to understand what the most appropriate solution and advice would be for the individual.”
After all, Haskins says “these are sophisticated, well-established individuals who require end-to-end solutions from their bank.”
This article was sponsored by Absa Group.
*This does not include currency notes purchased.