Forex solutions for global citizens

Absa’s Wealth Banking clients demand personalised solutions that consider their particular and sometimes peculiar needs.

For example, by law, South Africans are allowed to transfer up to R1m offshore per calendar year without having to obtain tax clearance. “That’s about $55,000, and a Wealth client will surpass that limit quickly just on travel, never mind on investing or paying for overseas schooling,” says Janeal Haskins, head of forex sales & international banking (relationship banking) at Absa Group. “They really are global citizens.”

Foreign exchange (forex or FX) is central to that, which is why the Absa Wealth Banking team offers what Haskins describes as “a holistic value proposition centred on an advice-led model”.

“Every execution or transaction will come off the back of a conversation, where we seek to understand the client’s goal or ambition,” she says. “What do they want to achieve? Where’s the money going?

“If, for example, they are moving R500m into a foreign currency, what do they need to consider? We will discuss their options about currency hedging and risk mitigation so that the client can make an informed decision.”

Foreign currency saved locally

The Currency Investment Account is one of the services that Absa's Wealth division offers to its high-net-worth and family office clients.

“These are currency-denominated accounts that are held locally by Absa, but are reported as cross-border transactions,” says Haskins. “We offer more than 18 currencies, with the US dollar being the most lucrative.”

“While the global interest rate hike cycle can be quite punitive on the domestic side, it’s proving to be quite lucrative for clients who have significant offshore currency holdings, We’re able to offer very attractive interest rates on the dollar and even on the euro, which was accruing negative credit interest rates before the Covid-19 pandemic, all of these depending on the client’s holding.”