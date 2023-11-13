World / Americas

Tim Scott, lone Black Republican in US Senate, ends White House bid

Scott’s exit may provide a modest boost for other candidates, notably Nikki Haley

13 November 2023 - 18:39
by Gram Slattery and Alexandra Ulmer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US Senator Tim Scott. File Picture: Leah Millis/REUTERS
US Senator Tim Scott. File Picture: Leah Millis/REUTERS

Washington — US Senator Tim Scott suspended his run for the 2024 Republican presidential election nomination on Sunday after months of burning through campaign cash at a blistering rate without making a significant dent in national opinion polls.

“I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that they’re telling me: ‘Not now Tim,’” Scott told Fox News in an interview on Sunday evening.

His exit may provide a modest boost for other candidates trying to dislodge front-runner and former president Donald Trump from the top spot, namely former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

In the moments after Scott dropped out, two major donors to his campaign told Reuters they would switch their support to Haley, who like Scott hails from the state of South Carolina.

The lone Black Republican in the US Senate, Scott began his campaign in May, promising to present an optimistic, forward-looking vision for America. He portrayed himself as a deeply conservative candidate who was more capable of healing political divisions in the US than Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

While Scott enjoyed a modest, but measurable bump in opinion polls in some states over the summer, he failed to establish and defend a lane for himself in a relatively crowded field.

Like other candidates, he never articulated to Trump supporters why they should move on from the former president, who is still well liked by most primary voters.

Among the donors that supported Scott but are now switching to Haley’s camp are metals magnate Andy Sabin and New York-based litigator Eric Levine.

Levine said he planned to host a fundraiser for Haley.

“I will support Nikki Haley enthusiastically,” Levine said.

A third Scott donor, California-based commercial real estate banker Jeff Burns, said he had yet to make up his mind, but was leaning towards Haley.

Always a long shot

While Scott was always considered a long shot, he entered the race with some significant assets.

Many major donors supported him, in part because they believed he would have a high chance of beating Democratic President Joe Biden if he were to emerge as the Republican nominee. They were also turned off by DeSantis’ often-confrontational attitude towards big business and opposition to US involvement in the war in Ukraine.

During the first presidential debate in August, Scott failed to stand out, while Haley received plaudits from voters and donors for her combative performance. Subsequent debates proved similarly lacklustre for Scott, who was soon surpassed by Haley in most state- and national-level polls.

Scott shifted tactics in the fall months and began adopting more confrontational rhetoric towards both Democrats and other Republican contenders. After the October 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel, for instance, he said that Biden had “blood on his hands” for failing to do more to prevent it, even as Israel itself was caught off-guard by the incursion.

That tonal shift had no effect on his polls and may have even muddied the narrow lane he had tried to carve out. At the same time, Scott’s finances began to deteriorate, an ominous sign for any presidential campaign.

Reuters 

Judge warns Trump over ‘rambling’ testimony at civil fraud trial

Trump testifies at fraud trial that property estimates were inaccurate
World
1 week ago

Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker in historic US House vote

The vote marks the first time the House of Representatives has removed its leader
World
1 month ago

Hail-mary candidate Robert Kennedy Jr could hurt Biden and Trump

The challenger may affect the 2024 US presidential race by luring votes in marginal states
World
1 month ago

Mitt Romney says he will not seek re-election as senator in 2024

It’s time for a new generation of leaders, says 76-year-old Utah Republican
World
2 months ago

GOP rivals spar in Trump’s shadow; no clear standout

Amid a stage of Trump alternatives, the ex-president’s no-show becomes the spotlight, leaving the Republican battlefield divided
World
1 month ago

Republican Tim Scott officially launches 2024 presidential bid

The only black Republican in the US Senate is rated low in the polls, but has the support of Larry Ellison, Elon Musk and, apparently, Donald Trump
World
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
China and Pakistan navies hold drills days after ...
World / Asia
2.
Tim Scott, lone Black Republican in US Senate, ...
World / Americas
3.
Malawi to restrict forex transactions after ...
World / Africa
4.
Israeli tanks at gates of Gaza’s biggest hospital
World / Middle East
5.
Russian state media withdraw alerts on troop ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.