World / Asia

Modi inaugurates new parliament building as part of New Delhi’s makeover

Move comes a year before elections in which the prime minister's party will seek a third term

28 May 2023 - 16:52 Rupam Jain and Aditya Kalra
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries a sengol as speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla looks on during the inauguration of new parliament building in New Delhi, India, May 28 2023. Picture: INDIA PRESS INFORMATION CENTRE/REUTERS
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries a sengol as speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla looks on during the inauguration of new parliament building in New Delhi, India, May 28 2023. Picture: INDIA PRESS INFORMATION CENTRE/REUTERS

New Delhi — Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s new parliament building on Sunday, a modern complex which is part of his Hindu nationalist government’s grand plan to give a makeover to the British colonial-era architecture in the nation’s capital.

The inauguration, and the ongoing revamp of the heart of New Delhi based on Indian culture, traditions and symbols, comes a year before parliamentary elections in which Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will pitch its strong Hindu nationalist credentials, and its performance in office over the past decade, to seek a third term.

Early in the morning, Modi held traditional prayers outside the complex in a ceremony that was also attended by top cabinet ministers. He then lit a traditional lamp inside parliament.

Later, the prime minister entered parliament to loud cheers from guests, government officials and legislators, with many welcoming him with chant of “Modi, Modi”.

“This new complex will be evidence of self-reliant India,” he said in an address.

The event was boycotted by 20 opposition parties who said Modi had violated protocol to inaugurate the new complex and grab the spotlight when it should have been done by the president, the highest executive of the country.

“To open a new parliament building without the opposition, it does not mean there is a democracy in the country. It's an incomplete event,” Supriya Sule, an opposition leader, told news agency ANI.

During the inauguration ceremony, a parliament official read out a note written by President Droupadi Murmu in which she welcomed that Modi had inaugurated the complex.

The Modi government has rejected the opposition argument, saying no protocol has been violated and that the prime minister respects the constitutional head of the country.

The new parliament complex is the centrepiece of a $2.4bn project aimed at eclipsing the significance of colonial-era buildings in the capital’s centre, paving the way for modern buildings with a distinct Indian identity.

Late on Saturday, Modi on Twitter said the new parliament is “truly a beacon of our democracy”.

Besides modern technology, the new parliament has a total of 1,272 seats in two chambers, nearly 500 more than the old building, and at least three times as much space to accommodate new legislators in the world’s most populous nation.

The triangular-shaped parliament complex is just across from the old, circular heritage building built by British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker in 1927, two decades before India’s independence.

The old parliament will be converted into a museum.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Wagner chief says Kremlin blanking him on state ...
World / Europe
2.
Texas House votes to impeach Republican ...
World / Americas
3.
Two rangers killed in DRC’s Virunga National Park
World / Africa
4.
Race for new Nato boss is hotting up
World / Europe
5.
UK cycling body bans trans women from competing ...
World

Related Articles

Australia’s Albanese and India’s Modi seek closer economic ties

World / Asia

Opposition parties to boycott Modi’s inauguration of parliament building

World / Asia

JOHN DLUDLU: Jitters replace excitement as Brics summit looms

Opinion / Columnists

Russia pressures India behind the scenes ahead of FATF June meeting

News

India removes its highest value rupee notes from circulation

News

G7 leaders vow not to back down from supporting Ukraine

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.