World / Asia

Australia’s Albanese and India’s Modi seek closer economic ties

Modi is visiting Australia for the first time since 2014, and two months after Albanese travelled to India

24 May 2023 - 17:35 Kirsty Needham
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shake hands while attending an Indian cultural event on May 23 2023 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Picture: LIDA MAREE WILLIAMS/GETTY IMAGES
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shake hands while attending an Indian cultural event on May 23 2023 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Picture: LIDA MAREE WILLIAMS/GETTY IMAGES

Sydney — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Narendra Modi, his Indian counterpart, in Sydney on Wednesday to discuss regional security and economic ties and signed a migration deal to boost Indian student and business travel to Australia.

The two leaders also discussed the impact of Russia’s conflict with Ukraine on developing countries, particularly food and fuel security, Indian officials said.

Modi is visiting Australia for the first time since 2014, and two months after Albanese travelled to India.

India and Australia are members of the Quad group of nations, which also includes Japan and the US, and Modi had been due to attend a Quad leaders meeting Sydney. But that meeting was held on the sidelines a Group of Seven summit in Tokyo instead, as US President Joe Biden needed to return directly to Washington. “Quad leaders stand together for an open, stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region ... where all countries large and small benefit from a regional balance that keeps the peace,” Albanese told reporters after a bilateral meeting with Modi.

Albanese said he and Modi had also discussed trade, migration and renewable energy, and the two nations had established a hydrogen task force to expand co-operation on clean energy.

Australia, whose largest trading partner is China, is seeking to diversify its export markets, including forging closer trade ties with India.

India is Australia’s sixth-largest trading partner, while around 750,000 people in Australia claim Indian ancestry.

Modi said they had discussed increasing co-operation on mining and critical minerals and would work towards a comprehensive economic co-operation agreement.

“We talked about taking the Australia-India comprehensive strategic partnership to greater heights in the next decade,” he told reporters. Indian officials later said the next round of trade negotiations will be in June and July.

A migration agreement “will further strengthen our living bridge” Modi said, referring to the Indian diaspora in Australia, which is the second-largest and fastest growing diaspora group in the country. On Tuesday, thousands of overseas Indians cheered Modi at a rally in one of Sydney's biggest sporting arenas.

Modi travelled to Australia after holding a meeting with 14 Pacific island leaders in Papua New Guinea.

India’s foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters in Sydney that Modi and Albanese had discussed synergies with Australia’s development programs in the Pacific islands. India’s Pacific islands agenda was focused on economic and health partnerships, Kwatra said.

Reuters

Technical glitches postpone South Korea’s third home-grown rocket launch

The East Asian country’s ambitions for space technology faced a setback when a communication error led to the delay of its domestically produced ...
World
9 hours ago

New Zealand central bank hikes rates, no further tightening expected

Unexpectedly ending its tightening cycle, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has lifted the Official Cash Rate to 5.5%, causing a drop in the nation’s ...
News
9 hours ago

Russia pressures India behind the scenes ahead of FATF June meeting

Officials say a Russian state agency warned counterparts in India of negative consequences in defence and energy deals if FATF blacklists Russia
News
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Namibia declares haemorrhagic fever outbreak ...
World / Africa
2.
Kansas grain farmers abandon crops hit by ...
World / Americas
3.
UN appeals for funds to aid cyclone-hit Myanmar
World / Asia
4.
Beijing rebukes Japan and Britain
World
5.
Mercenary Prigozhin thanks Putin, takes swipe at ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

MICHAEL BLEBY: Giving a voice to First Nations people in a changing Australia

Opinion / Columnists

Australia’s reputation at risk if vote on Indigenous recognition fails

News

India removes its highest value rupee notes from circulation

News

Russia pressures India behind the scenes ahead of FATF June meeting

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.