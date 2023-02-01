World / Asia

Rains are ‘biggest non-earthquake event’ in New Zealand’s history

The likelihood of more flooding is lower but the waterlogged ground means danger from landslides and falling trees

01 February 2023 - 10:38 Lucy Caymer
A landslide caused by flooding in Auckland, New Zealand on January 30, 2023. Picture: Handout via REUTERS
A landslide caused by flooding in Auckland, New Zealand on January 30, 2023. Picture: Handout via REUTERS

Wellington — The worst of the forecast rain moved away from New Zealand’s flood-ravaged biggest city on Wednesday after inflicting what the finance minister described as probably the “biggest non-earthquake event” in the country’s history.

Four people were killed in flash floods and landslides that hit Auckland beginning on Friday as rainfall, that authorities say has been worsened at least in part by climate change, drenched the city.

“Our job is to look after people, help people recover,” finance minister Grant Roberston told media.

He said the flooding was probably the most significant disaster apart from earthquakes that New Zealand had ever had to deal with in terms of insurance.

A state of emergency remains in place in Auckland but has been lifted in the Northland region to the north of the city.

Rain over the 24 hours to early Wednesday caused more surface flooding in the city of 1.6-million people and forced the closure of several roads and rail lines. Sodden ground was causing risks particularly from landslides. A house collapsed down a cliff injuring three people in a beach settlement near Auckland on Wednesday.

The national meteorological service said the heaviest rains had passed Auckland although downpours were hitting to the southeast, in the regions of Coromandel and Bay of Plenty.

Rachel Kelleher, Auckland emergency management deputy controller, said the likelihood of more flooding was lower but the waterlogged ground meant danger from landslides and falling trees.

“This has been an unprecedented event,” she said.

People in the city of 1.6-million are being asked to stay out of the sea and flood waters because of fears of contamination but all Auckland schools, which had been told to close until February 7, could now open if they had not been affected by flooding.

Evacuation centres remained open across the city.

Summers in New Zealand usually bring some rain but the region is experiencing the La Nina weather system, which can bring much heavier rain to the upper North Island.

Reuters

