More heavy rain expected to hit swamped Auckland

Interest rate decisions will shed light on prospects for economic and oil demand growth, said PVM’s Tamas Varga
We need coalitions based on a clear set of principles instead of gross political expedience
The country slipped one place in the 2022 global index of perceptions of corruption
Paul Mashatile to be sworn in as an MP, paving way for David Mabuza’s likely exit
Same-store growth of 11.1% in the half-year was driven mainly by price increases of 9.4% rather than volumes growth
Despite higher interest rates, household credit continued to pick up
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
US defence secretary in Seoul for talks as Washington reassures Asian ally over nuclear commitment
The captain replied in the best way to the insults he has had to take from nobodies
Audi and Rubicon bring 43 additional charging stations online across the country
Wellington — New Zealand officials on Tuesday asked residents in flood-ravaged Auckland to prepare for the onslaught of another storm as residents start a cleanup after a series of floods and landslips across New Zealand’s biggest city over the weekend.
Four people lost their lives in flash floods and landslides that hit Auckland over the last three days amid record downpours. A state of emergency is in place in Auckland and Northland, the country’s northernmost region.
With more rain on the way, Auckland has already been swamped with record levels in the past four days, and sodden ground and full rivers mean new rainfall brings increased risks of flooding and land slips.
Beaches about the city of 1.6-million are off limits due to contaminated water, several main roads remain closed, and all Auckland schools will remain shut until February 7. Evacuation centres have been set up across the city.
New Zealand weather information provider Metservice forecast another 12 to 24 hours of heavy rain across the country’s north from Tuesday afternoon, with up to 120mm expected in parts of Auckland.
“It’s lines of heavy rain coming in bands ... we do expect impacts during the overnight periods. So expect slips, further flooding,” MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said his government would accept his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese’s offer of help with the floods.
“Absolutely, if there are ways that the Australians can help, we will absolutely take up those offers of support,” Hipkins said ahead of a trip to Australia next week, his first foreign trip since becoming the country’s leader earlier this month in the wake of predecessor Jacinda Ardern’s resignation.
Auckland emergency management controller Rachel Kelleher said Auckland’s domestic airport was now running at full capacity, while Auckland International Airport was operating at near capacity and hoped to return to normal operations soon.
National carrier Air New Zealand said on Tuesday it had added additional services and increased seat capacity to help customers whose plans had been disrupted by the weather. Of the 9,000 passengers affected by the weather, it had rebooked 7,800 by Tuesday afternoon.
Meanwhile the city council has designated 77 houses as uninhabitable and has prevented people from entering them. A further 318 properties were deemed at risk, with access restricted to certain areas for short periods.
The insurance industry expects the costs associated with the flood to top the NZ$97m ($62.5m) spent after 2021’s floods on New Zealand’s west coast.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
More heavy rain expected to hit swamped Auckland
North New Zealand residents told to prepare for onslaught of another storm
Wellington — New Zealand officials on Tuesday asked residents in flood-ravaged Auckland to prepare for the onslaught of another storm as residents start a cleanup after a series of floods and landslips across New Zealand’s biggest city over the weekend.
Four people lost their lives in flash floods and landslides that hit Auckland over the last three days amid record downpours. A state of emergency is in place in Auckland and Northland, the country’s northernmost region.
With more rain on the way, Auckland has already been swamped with record levels in the past four days, and sodden ground and full rivers mean new rainfall brings increased risks of flooding and land slips.
Beaches about the city of 1.6-million are off limits due to contaminated water, several main roads remain closed, and all Auckland schools will remain shut until February 7. Evacuation centres have been set up across the city.
New Zealand weather information provider Metservice forecast another 12 to 24 hours of heavy rain across the country’s north from Tuesday afternoon, with up to 120mm expected in parts of Auckland.
“It’s lines of heavy rain coming in bands ... we do expect impacts during the overnight periods. So expect slips, further flooding,” MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said his government would accept his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese’s offer of help with the floods.
“Absolutely, if there are ways that the Australians can help, we will absolutely take up those offers of support,” Hipkins said ahead of a trip to Australia next week, his first foreign trip since becoming the country’s leader earlier this month in the wake of predecessor Jacinda Ardern’s resignation.
Auckland emergency management controller Rachel Kelleher said Auckland’s domestic airport was now running at full capacity, while Auckland International Airport was operating at near capacity and hoped to return to normal operations soon.
National carrier Air New Zealand said on Tuesday it had added additional services and increased seat capacity to help customers whose plans had been disrupted by the weather. Of the 9,000 passengers affected by the weather, it had rebooked 7,800 by Tuesday afternoon.
Meanwhile the city council has designated 77 houses as uninhabitable and has prevented people from entering them. A further 318 properties were deemed at risk, with access restricted to certain areas for short periods.
The insurance industry expects the costs associated with the flood to top the NZ$97m ($62.5m) spent after 2021’s floods on New Zealand’s west coast.
Reuters
More rain expected to fall on flood-ravaged Auckland
New Zealand’s climate policy is cloudy at best
More rain expected to fall on flood-ravaged Auckland
New Zealand’s climate policy is cloudy at best
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.