WEBINAR | Acting for impact and investing for good
Join Sanlam Investments on November 7 for its final Critical Conversations thought-leadership event of 2022
Sanlam Investments is ending the year strong with the last edition of its Critical Conversations event series on November 7.
Themed “Acting for Impact”, this virtual event will focus on how investing for good can have a powerful, positive and sustainable impact on people, communities and the planet.
Sanlam Investments embarked on a journey to become a more purpose-led business several years ago, with sustainable and impact investing deeply embedded at its core. By fully embracing this investing tenet, the asset manager has been working to create a future where people live in thriving communities filled with opportunity and hope; an outcome which it believes can impart a legacy of wealth.
“The heart of our purpose continues to be firmly rooted in creating positive outcomes and limiting negative ones. We see ourselves as agents of change, and everything we do is anchored in this greater purpose,” says Nersan Naidoo, CEO of Sanlam Investments.
During the upcoming Critical Conversations event, Naidoo and leaders from across Sanlam Investments — including Mervyn Shanmugam, CEO of Alternatives, Marthinus van der Nest, head of Amplify Investment Partners and Andrew Johnstone, CEO of Climate Fund Managers — will share their own journeys towards creating a positive impact.
This panel discussion, chaired by renowned business and news presenter Lerato Mbele, will aim to address questions such as:
- What is the difference between impact and impact investing?
- What is the importance of making an impact?
- How can impact investing benefit SA?
The panel will also help the audience understand how the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) benefit SA, and share case studies pertaining to:
- Contributing to zero hunger (SDG 2);
- Reducing inequality (SDG 10);
- Conserving life on land (SDG 15); and
- The profitability of climate action projects.
This is a Critical Conversation you don’t want to miss.
Event details:
- Date: November 7 2022
- Time: 10am-11.30am
- Venue: Online