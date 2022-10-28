WEBINAR | Acting for impact and investing for good

Sanlam Investments is ending the year strong with the last edition of its Critical Conversations event series on November 7.

Themed “Acting for Impact”, this virtual event will focus on how investing for good can have a powerful, positive and sustainable impact on people, communities and the planet.

Sanlam Investments embarked on a journey to become a more purpose-led business several years ago, with sustainable and impact investing deeply embedded at its core. By fully embracing this investing tenet, the asset manager has been working to create a future where people live in thriving communities filled with opportunity and hope; an outcome which it believes can impart a legacy of wealth.

“The heart of our purpose continues to be firmly rooted in creating positive outcomes and limiting negative ones. We see ourselves as agents of change, and everything we do is anchored in this greater purpose,” says Nersan Naidoo, CEO of Sanlam Investments.