Chinese authorities urge newlyweds to have babies

But Asian markets benefited from speculation that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes
Transformation will result in group becoming a more focused international wealth and asset manager
Motor industry says it needs clarity on incentives for emission-free vehicles before committing to local manufacturing
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
The company also says it has been accused by US authorities of violating export rules
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
United Exports says the funding provided by the International Finance Corporation and FMO will help create over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030
Women are being asked by local government officials if they are pregnant
Verstappen and Perez both chasing records in Mexico
Hong Kong — An online post about a newlywed in China, who was rung up by her local government asking if she was pregnant, garnered tens of thousands of comments on Thursday before being removed, with many netizens saying they had experienced similar calls.
The debate comes on the heels of President Xi Jinping declaring at the Communist Party’s 20th Congress last week that China would establish a policy to boost birth rates and improve the country’s population development strategy.
In the post on Weibo, a Twitter-like service, a user named “lost shuyushou” described a colleague’s experience in which the colleague answered a call from the Nanjing city government’s women’s health service.
The post quoted the colleague as saying she was told by an official that the local government “wants newlyweds to be pregnant within a year and their target is to make a phone call every quarter”.
The Nanjing municipal government and the National Health Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
The post was taken down a few hours after it was posted along with all the comments.
Having imposed a one-child policy from 1980 to 2015, China has acknowledged its population is on the brink of shrinking — a potential crisis that will test its ability to pay and care for its elderly.
New births are set to drop below 10-million from 2021’s 10.6-million, a decline that will follow an 11.5% slide in 2020.
More recently, China’s uncompromising “zero-Covid” policy of promptly stamping out any outbreaks with strict controls on people’s lives may have caused profound, lasting damage to their desire to have children, demographers say.
Some experts and activists are also concerned by the government’s ramping up of rhetoric about the value of women’s traditional roles and setbacks to women’s rights, such as new policies which discourage abortions that are not medically necessary.
One person who posted in the comment section of the original post on Thursday said she got married in August 2021 and had since been twice rung up by her local government, which she did not name.
The first time she was asked if she was taking folic acid and if she was preparing to conceive. The second time, she was asked if she was already pregnant.
“You are married, why are you still not preparing for pregnancy? Take the time to have a baby,” she said she was told.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Chinese authorities urge newlyweds to have babies
Hong Kong — An online post about a newlywed in China, who was rung up by her local government asking if she was pregnant, garnered tens of thousands of comments on Thursday before being removed, with many netizens saying they had experienced similar calls.
The debate comes on the heels of President Xi Jinping declaring at the Communist Party’s 20th Congress last week that China would establish a policy to boost birth rates and improve the country’s population development strategy.
In the post on Weibo, a Twitter-like service, a user named “lost shuyushou” described a colleague’s experience in which the colleague answered a call from the Nanjing city government’s women’s health service.
The post quoted the colleague as saying she was told by an official that the local government “wants newlyweds to be pregnant within a year and their target is to make a phone call every quarter”.
The Nanjing municipal government and the National Health Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
The post was taken down a few hours after it was posted along with all the comments.
Having imposed a one-child policy from 1980 to 2015, China has acknowledged its population is on the brink of shrinking — a potential crisis that will test its ability to pay and care for its elderly.
New births are set to drop below 10-million from 2021’s 10.6-million, a decline that will follow an 11.5% slide in 2020.
More recently, China’s uncompromising “zero-Covid” policy of promptly stamping out any outbreaks with strict controls on people’s lives may have caused profound, lasting damage to their desire to have children, demographers say.
Some experts and activists are also concerned by the government’s ramping up of rhetoric about the value of women’s traditional roles and setbacks to women’s rights, such as new policies which discourage abortions that are not medically necessary.
One person who posted in the comment section of the original post on Thursday said she got married in August 2021 and had since been twice rung up by her local government, which she did not name.
The first time she was asked if she was taking folic acid and if she was preparing to conceive. The second time, she was asked if she was already pregnant.
“You are married, why are you still not preparing for pregnancy? Take the time to have a baby,” she said she was told.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.