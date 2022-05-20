×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

IMF warns Asian economies on risks of tightening

There are spillover risks as easing of policies by major central banks unwind faster than expected, says deputy MD

20 May 2022 - 09:58 Tetsushi Kajimoto
A statue of a bull is displayed outside the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. File Picture: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP
A statue of a bull is displayed outside the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. File Picture: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Tokyo — Asian economies must be mindful of spillover risks as a decade of unconventional easing policies by major central banks is unwound faster than expected, International Monetary Fund (IMF) deputy MD Kenji Okamura said.

This risk applied particularly to the most vulnerable economies, said Okamura.

Asian economies faced a choice between supporting growth with more stimulus and withdrawing it to stabilise debt and inflation, he said.

The Bank of Japan’s easing policy — which the IMF has described as quite effective — runs counter to a global shift towards monetary tightening, with central banks in the US, Britain and Australia having already raised interest rates.

The widening gap between Japanese and US interest rates has been a major factor behind the recent yen depreciation to two-decade lows.

“You can mostly explain the recent movements, especially the last month, in the yen based on essentially tighter global monetary policy” including the US Federal Reserve, said Ranil Salgado, assistant director and Japan mission chief at IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department.

“The yen depreciation on balance helps Japan,” Salgado added, echoing views of Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

Okamura, a former Japanese vice-finance minister for international affairs, said the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and tighter global financial conditions would make this year “challenging” for Asia.

The war was affecting Asia through higher commodity prices and slower growth in Europe, he said.

Speaking at his first media event since becoming one of four deputy MDs at the global lender in December, Okamura warned on the prospect of even more forceful tightening if inflation expectations kept on “drifting”.

“There is a risk that drifting inflation expectations could require an even more forceful tightening,” he said, calling for calibrated policies and clear communication.

Reuters

Why the Chinese dragon is faltering

How much China’s growth slows depends on how much it stimulates its economy and whether it relaxes its zero-Covid stance. There is a great deal of ...
Features
1 week ago

JAMIE MCGEEVER: Global inflation stymies central banks and stirs volatility

Lack of consensus as dollar surges to 20-year high, causing market stresses
Opinion
2 weeks ago

IMF to extend ‘slavery’ loan amid continued opposition-led protests

The lender suspended its loan to world's fifth-most populous country in 2020 after it failed to meet conditions
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ukraine claims successes in the northeast as it ...
World / Europe
2.
US Senate sends $40bn Ukraine aid bill to Biden ...
World / Americas
3.
Israeli PM Bennett’s grip on power weakens as MP ...
World / Middle East
4.
ECB’s Lagarde gives national central bank chiefs ...
World / Europe
5.
World Bank to provide additional $12bn to address ...
World

Related Articles

IMF head warns finance leaders must prepare for multiple inflationary shocks

World

World Bank to provide additional $12bn to address food price shocks

World

Pain of food inflation raises risk of civil unrest in emerging markets

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.