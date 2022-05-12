CHINESE ECONOMY
Why the Chinese dragon is faltering
How much China’s growth slows depends on how much it stimulates its economy and whether it relaxes its zero-Covid stance. There is a great deal of uncertainty over whether the authorities are ready to do either
12 May 2022 - 05:00
The world’s major economic zones are under pressure. In China this stems from its overzealous response to the pandemic; in the US, from rapid monetary tightening; and in the eurozone, from the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war.
All three trends will shape the near-term global outlook as well as SA’s growth prospects this year, but few things will matter more to SA than the extent of China’s slowdown...
