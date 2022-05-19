×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

World Bank to provide additional $12bn to address food price shocks

19 May 2022 - 18:39 David Lawder
A pedestrian with an umbrella walks past the World Bank's main building in Washington DC, the US. Picture: 123RF/BUMBLEDEE
A pedestrian with an umbrella walks past the World Bank's main building in Washington DC, the US. Picture: 123RF/BUMBLEDEE

Bonn — The World Bank says it will make $30bn available to help stem a food security crisis threatened by Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has cut off most grain exports from the two countries.

The total will include $12bn in new projects and more than $18bn funds from existing food and nutrition-related projects that have been approved but have not yet been disbursed, the bank said.

“Food price increases are having devastating effects on the poorest and most vulnerable,” said World Bank president David Malpass said. “To inform and stabilise markets, it is critical that countries make clear statements now of future output increases in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

The bank said the new projects are expected to support agriculture and social protection to cushion the effects of higher food prices on the poor, as well as water and irrigation projects. The majority of resources are going to Africa and the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and South Asia.

These areas are among the hardest hit by the impact of the war in Ukraine on grain supplies. Countries such as Egypt are dependent on Ukrainian and Russian wheat and are scrambling for supplies as Russia has blockaded Ukraine’s agricultural exports from Black Sea ports and imposed domestic export restrictions.

The World Bank’s plans were the largest component of a US treasury department report summarising food security action plans from international financial institutions released on Wednesday.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development plans to make €500m available for food security and trade finance for agricultural and food products, out of a €2bn package for Ukraine and neighbouring countries affected by the war, the treasury report said. Ukraine would get €200m and neighbouring countries would get €300m.

The IMF will provide financing support through its normal channels, which are limited by countries’ shareholdings and whether their debt is deemed sustainable.

Reuters

Soaring food prices highlight environmental and societal pressure cooker

Global inflation will be worsened by climate crisis
News
1 day ago

Pain of food inflation raises risk of civil unrest in emerging markets

Covid-19 disruptions and weather woes have pushed up the price of food globally
World
2 days ago

World’s food problems piling up as India restricts wheat exports

Decision to halt exports comes as war hits Ukraine’s exports, and droughts, floods and heatwaves threaten major producers’ crops
News
4 days ago

Food price shocks could trigger unrest in Africa, says report

Skyrocketing inflation and rising unemployment a volatile cocktail
Business
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ukraine claims successes in the northeast as it ...
World / Europe
2.
700 Azovstal fighters surrender, says Russia
World / Europe
3.
Russia may be running out of time to avoid ...
World / Europe
4.
Somalia’s Hassan Sheikh Mohamud returns as ...
World / Africa
5.
ECB’s Lagarde gives national central bank chiefs ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.