World / Asia

Xi Jinping calls his fight against poverty in China a miracle

The president celebrated 10-million people now out of poverty, largely in a bid to cement his popularity before staying on for a third term

25 February 2021 - 11:47 Agency Staff
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/KEVIN FRAYER
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/KEVIN FRAYER

President Xi Jinping has led a ceremony highlighting Beijing’s efforts to end extreme poverty, the Chinese leader’s latest push to use the historic achievement to consolidate power before his second term ends.

Xi said in a speech on Thursday that some 10-million people have been lifted out of poverty annually during his eight years in power, at a cost of almost 1.6-trillion yuan ($248bn). The event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, including an awards ceremony for key participants in the campaign, was televised live to the nation of 1.4-billion people by state media.

The ceremony highlighted Xi’s personal role in the fight, honouring a town in the northwest, officials for which he worked with earlier in his career, and mentioning his visits to impoverished areas. “I insisted on looking at real poverty, understanding the real efforts to reduce poverty, helping those are in real poverty and achieving real poverty alleviation,” Xi said in a speech that lasted more than an hour.

The Chinese leader has made reducing poverty a central goal since taking over the Communist Party in late 2012. The ruling party is expected to soon declare victory in building a “moderately prosperous” society, which would elevate living standards and bolster its legitimacy ahead of its 100th anniversary later in 2021.

Xi credited China’s “miracle” poverty success to its one-party model and noted the achievement came despite “invasions made by Western powers” in centuries past. The remarks represented a pointed challenge to President Joe Biden’s efforts to strengthen the US’s position to compete with China and muster an international coalition to push back against Beijing’s growing influence.

Xi said China would conduct evaluations and consolidate progress made on poverty reduction to ensure there is no large-scale return of the problem.

The People’s Daily ran a three-page, 22,000-character article on  Wednesday summarising the poverty-alleviation orders Xi has issued since taking power. His efforts “achieved great success and made a great contribution to global progress”, the party’s official mouthpiece said.

Party propaganda

“Today’s ceremony and the associated party propaganda are aimed at painting Xi Jinping as the victorious commander leading China to success in its millenniums-long battle against poverty and allowing him to claim personal credit for this accomplishment,” said Carl Minzner, a professor at Fordham Law School who specialises in Chinese law and governance.

“This will have dramatic ramifications in terms of Xi’s personal power, the extent to which a cult of personality surrounding Xi will be tacitly or directly encouraged,” he said.

Xi was the focus of a similar event in September in which he hailed China’s success in handling the coronavirus outbreak. His second term as party chief is set to expire in 2022, but he’s widely expected to stay on in that role after amending the constitution in 2018 to allow him to also remain in the position of president for a third term.

The party has been working to boost Xi’s profile, compelling people in many occupations to adopt “Xi Thought” into their work. Earlier this month, it issued guidelines saying primary school students should be instructed in the set of broad, often vague tenets. Success on this front would allow Xi to be elevated to a standing rivaling Mao Zedong, whose portrait hangs over Tiananmen Square and is printed on the currency.

In 20202, China raised its official poverty line to people earning 4,000 yuan a year, up from 2,625 yuan in 2012, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. While that is higher than the World Bank’s absolute poverty line, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development defines anyone with income less than half the median as being poor.

Using that standard, people in rural areas would need to earn above 7,500 yuan a year in China to escape poverty.

Bloomberg

Justin Trudeau under pressure to get tough on China

Canada has passed a motion designating China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims as genocide, but business worries the tensions threaten to undermine a ...
World
2 days ago

Joe Biden reviewing global supply chains as US output interrupted

The US wants to cut down its reliance on China, and other adversaries, but the process is likely to take months
World
21 hours ago

Hong Kong should be run by patriots, says communist China

Hong Kong is expected to unveil rules that require the city’s district councilors take an oath of loyalty as it clamps down on democratic freedoms
World
2 days ago

CHINA DAILY: Hong Kong will not tolerate Trojan horses

Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office director says there is no place for unpatriotic zealots
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
How rich is Saudi Arabia?
World / Middle East
2.
Namibia’s wild elephants destined for foreign ...
World / Africa
3.
Australia may be the vanguard of Facebook’s news ...
World
4.
German court finds Syrian security agent guilty ...
World / Europe
5.
Travellers can bet on air travel quarantines ...
World

Related Articles

China urges US to boost goodwill by removing tariffs and sanctions

World

Xi Jinping signals at Davos there will be no change in China’s course

World / Asia

US labels China’s repression of Uighurs as ‘genocide’

World / Americas

LETTER: Expropriation is antithesis of a market-led economy

Opinion / Letters

This is why the world badly needs China

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.