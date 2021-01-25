Xi Jinping signals at Davos there will be no change in China’s course

Beijing — President Xi Jinping called on the world to abandon “ideological prejudice” and shun an “outdated Cold-War mentality” as he signalled that China will continue to forge its own path regardless of western criticism.

It’s vital to stay committed to international law and international rules “instead of staying committed to supremacy”, Xi told the Davos Agenda event on Monday, in his first address since Joe Biden entered the White House. “Confrontation will lead us to a dead end,” he said, and urged a return to mutual respect to help the recovery from the pandemic.

“To build small circles and start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimate others, to wilfully impose decoupling, supply disruptions, or sanctions, or to create isolation or estrangement, will only push the world into division and even confrontation,” he said.

Xi’s speech had been widely anticipated for the tone it would set for relations between the world’s biggest economies over the next four years. Though Xi did not name Biden by name, many of his comments were clearly targeted at the new US administration.

Xi repeated many of the same talking points about multilateralism and “win-win” outcomes that he deployed in his previous address to Davos four years ago, days before Donald Trump’s inauguration, but he also signalled that he does not intend to change course in the face of US pressure.

“Each country is unique with its own history, culture and social system, and none is superior to the other,” Xi said, warning against imposing a “hierarchy on human civilisation” or forcing one’s own systems onto others.

China’s leaders have long embraced Davos as a forum to showcase economic reforms while sidestepping difficult questions about politics. Former premier Li Peng visited in 1992 as China sought to attract foreign investors in the wake of the 1989 Tiananmen massacre.

Xi signalled his desire to put aside political issues which have helped drive a deterioration in ties with Western countries, including his abolition of term limits and use of “re-education” camps in the far western region of Xinjiang. “No two leaves are identical,” Xi told his online audience.

Xi’s desire to set aside political differences won’t be an easy sell. On the campaign trail, Biden said China’s policies in Xinjiang were “unconscionable” and even branded Xi a “thug”.

The EU also officially labelled China as a “systemic rival” in 2019, though it went on to sign an investment deal with the Asian nation in the final days of 2020.

Personal dialogue

During the address, Xi hinted at his desire to reestablish high-level dialogue with the incoming administration, calling for countries to “enhance political trust through strategic communication”.

The Chinese leader succeeded in building a cordial personal relationship with Trump even as the two powers descended into a trade war. That effort began with a trip to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in April 2017 and led to the development of official dialogue tracks which eventually disintegrated over the course of Trump’s presidency.

By the time Biden was sworn-in, more than 100 officially organised exchange forums had been disbanded, companies such as Huawei Technologies have been hit with export curbs and tariffs imposed on almost $500bn of products. While Biden hasn’t given many specifics on how he’ll deal with these and other flashpoints, he has signalled a shift from confrontation to competition.

In his speech, Xi steered clear of the triumphal tone evident in some of his domestic addresses in recent years. In a speech last September, Xi said China’s pandemic response demonstrated the “superiority” of China’s political system. In others, he has argued that “China is moving closer to the centre of the world stage”.

Still, the president spoke from a position of strength: China has been the only major economy to report growth amid the pandemic in 2020, and economists are forecasting an expansion of 8.3% in 2021, compared with 4.1% in the US.

Bloomberg