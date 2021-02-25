JSE gains as US Fed chair calms global markets
Equities are higher as Jerome Powell emphasised that jobs targets were far off and monetary policy would remain lower for longer
25 February 2021 - 11:28
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning along with its global peers, as US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s soothing comments on inflation comforted investors.
Locally, investors are digesting finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech...
