Stanley Ho, the man who made Macau, has died at 98

Still, the succession reopened long-simmering family rivalries. In January 2019, Pansy, his eldest daughter with his second wife, joined forces with some siblings in an alliance that holds sway over a controlling stake in SJM, giving her the upper hand over Leong in the fight for the jewel in the crown of Ho’s $14.9bn empire. Pansy, one of Hong Kong’s richest people, is also executive chair of Shun Tak Holdings, which runs most of the ferries between Hong Kong and Macau.

The other branches of the family appear to have accepted the arrangement and members of all four groups of descendants went in front of TV cameras together to announce Ho’s death on Tuesday.

Analysts at Sanford C Bernstein said in a note that disputes could arise again after Ho’s death.

“If anything. we could see greater infighting between various interested parties,” they wrote, noting that there was little reason for SJM shares to rally given that Ho has been effectively minimally involved in the company since 2011.

Macau monopoloy

Ho’s rise transformed Macau from a commercial backwater into the “Las Vegas of Asia” by exploiting its big advantage over the rest of China — casinos were legal. As his fortune swelled, he expanded beyond the island, building residential and office buildings in Hong Kong. In 1984, he won a licence to operate a casino in Portugal and spent $30m to open the Casino Pyongyang in North Korea in 2000.

Ho’s Macau monopoly expired in 2001, two years after China regained control of the island from Portugal. China then granted licences to competitors, including Sheldon Adelson’s Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts. Rather than hurting Ho, the increased competition coupled with China’s booming economy accelerated Macau’s growth into the world’s biggest gaming hub and Ho’s fortunes ballooned.

The city’s gaming revenue has become a barometer of the economy of China, where two thirds of its gamblers are from. Casino takings have usually grown with China’s GDP, which plummeted in 2014 when China launched an anti-corruption campaign and again in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic triggered a 97% drop in revenue as Chinese gamblers were prevented from travelling into the enclave.

Ballroom dancer

Ho was born November 25 1921 into a wealthy Hong Kong family of Chinese and European descent and attended university in the city. His family’s circumstances deteriorated during World War 2, when the Japanese invaded the British colony. At 21 he fled to neutral Macau where he got his start trading everything from kerosene to aircraft, at a time when the island was best known for fishing and producing fireworks and incense.

Ho was an avid ballroom dancer and a former Hong Kong tennis champion. He won the Chinese Recreation Club doubles competition for older players for several years running into his 80s. Ho also carried the Olympic torch in 2008.

In the late 1960s, Ho built Casino Lisboa, which attracted visitors from all over Asia, many of whom were brought in by junket operators working for Ho. In the early days of gaming in Macau, prostitutes and loan sharks patrolled the entrances and triads fought gang wars in the city.

Gaming regulators alleged that Ho’s casinos permitted Asian organised-crime groups, known as triads, to operate within his sites, sometimes by controlling VIP gaming rooms. Ho denied any association with organised crime.

“During the period before the liberalisation and the crackdowns on organised crime, anyone involved in gaming was vulnerable to such accusations,” he told the New York Times through a spokesperson in 2007. “There has been no concrete evidence to back up such accusations,” he said, referring to his own case.

After Ho lost his monopoly to foreign competitors, two of his 17 children formed ventures with them. Pansy teamed up with Kirk Kerkorian’s MGM Resorts International, and Lawrence had a decade-long partnership with Australian tycoon James Packer that ended in 2017.

Multiple lawsuits

While Ho cultivated ties with the Chinese government in Beijing, he alienated his sister, Winnie, who was fired as executive director in 2001 after helping run his casinos controlled by STDM, for 25 years. STDM is the controlling shareholder of SJM, which now holds the casino licence.

Winnie Ho filed multiple lawsuits in Macau and Hong Kong to block SJM’s initial public offering in 2008, alleging defamation and challenging the company’s debt and shareholding structure.

Casino Lisboa become the backbone of SJM, which added more than a dozen Macau casinos and grew to become Asia’s largest casino operator. It’s the fourth-biggest in revenue terms after Las Vegas Sands’s Macau unit, Galaxy Entertainment Group, and the local unit of Wynn Resorts.

Said Lee at IGamiX, “Stanley Ho laid the cornerstone for the casino industry in Macau that now dominates the global landscape.”

Bloomberg