World / Asia

China tipped to seek sanctions relief for shipping company

Request to be made at high-level trade negotiations in Washington, insiders say

10 October 2019 - 17:17 Sarah Chen, Steven Yang and Alfred Cang
Trucks are loaded with shipping containers at a port in Qingdao in China's Shandong province. Picture: REUTERS
Trucks are loaded with shipping containers at a port in Qingdao in China's Shandong province. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing/Singapore — China plans to ask the US to lift sanctions on its biggest shipping company at high-level trade negotiations in Washington this week, people familiar with the matter said.

Officials plan to raise the issue of penalties against the Dalian units of China Cosco Shipping, which the US accuses of knowingly violating restrictions on carrying Iranian petroleum, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. Four other Chinese entities were also sanctioned last month along with Cosco. The people did not say if the Chinese delegation planned to seek relief for those companies.

The US decision to impose sanctions on Chinese shipowners including Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation prompted a bidding war as charterers scrambled to replace vessels owned by targeted companies. It sent costs for ships with oil-carrying capacities ranging from 650,000 to 2-million barrels to a 2019-high, while supertanker day rates for the Middle East-China route surged to the highest level in probably 11 years.

The penalties against the Chinese companies bar US citizens and entities from dealing with the firms, effectively blocking them from American banks at the heart of the global financial system.

China’s National Development and Reform Commission and ministry of commerce didn’t immediately respond to faxes seeking comment on the request. China Cosco Shipping did not respond to an e-mail and fax.

Top negotiators from both sides are scheduled to meet on Thursday and Friday for the first face-to-face talks between senior officials since July. A Chinese official said earlier the country was open to reaching a partial deal. People familiar said separately the US is seeking to include a previously agreed currency pact in any agreement reached.

While the sanctions specifically targeted Cosco’s Dalian subsidiary, charterers indiscriminately shunned all tankers owned by its parent company and other units for fear of running afoul of the rules. This week, however, some oil traders again started booking tankers operated by Cosco, though the charters are not expected to immediately bring calm to markets.

Bloomberg 

US-China dispute, Brexit weigh on rand

A worsening fiscal situation and the possibility of a ratings downgrade put pressure on SA bonds
Markets
1 day ago

China lays into NBA, comparing tweet about Hong Kong to 9/11

Chinese organisers cancel an NBA fan event as the row threatens the NBA’s multi-billion-dollar China business, and Chinese fans are bewildered
World
1 day ago

US throws down the gauntlet before start of trade talks with China

Washington adds to its blacklist while Beijing keeps bashing the NBA
World
8 hours ago

Most read

1.
Boris Johnson and Ireland’s Leo Varadkar see ...
World / Europe
2.
Joe Biden calls for impeachment as Trump lashes ...
World / Americas
3.
Peter Handke wins 2019 Nobel literature prize, ...
World
4.
NBA game goes ahead in China amid fallout over ...
World

Related Articles

US throws down the gauntlet before start of trade talks with China

World / Americas

Naspers untouched by trade war, says CEO

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

US widens its blacklist to include China’s AI start-ups

World

GIDEON RACHMAN: EU should aspire to be a superpower

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.