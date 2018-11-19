Imran Khan hits back after Trump’s ‘tirade’ against Pakistan

Trump gave an interview to Fox News on Sunday in which he said he cancelled assistance worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Pakistan this year because “they don’t do anything for us, they don’t do a damn thing for us”.

Washington has long pressured Islamabad to crack down on militancy, accusing Pakistan of ignoring or even collaborating with groups that attack Afghanistan from safe havens along the border between the two countries.

Pakistan, which joined the US war on terror in 2001, says it has paid the price for the alliance.

“Pakistan suffered 75,000 casualties in this war and over $123bn was lost to economy. US aid was a miniscule $20bn,” Khan tweeted on Monday.

“Our tribal areas were devastated and millions of people uprooted from their homes. The war drastically impacted lives of ordinary Pakistanis.”