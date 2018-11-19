Imran Khan hits back after Trump’s ‘tirade’ against Pakistan
Trump also says Osama bin Laden was living in Pakistan right next to the military academy and ‘everybody in Pakistan knew he was there’
Pakistan leader Imran Khan hit back on Monday at US President Donald Trump’s claim that Islamabad does not do “a damn thing” for the US, calling on the president to name an ally that has sacrificed more against militancy.
“Record needs to be put straight on Mr Trump’s tirade against Pakistan,” Khan, a former World Cup cricketer, wrote in a series of tweets defending his country’s record in Washington’s war on terror.
Instead of making Pakistan a scapegoat for their failures, the US should do a serious assessment of why, despite 140000 NATO troops plus 250,000 Afghan troops & reportedly $1 trillion spent on war in Afghanistan, the Taliban today are stronger than before.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 19, 2018
Trump gave an interview to Fox News on Sunday in which he said he cancelled assistance worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Pakistan this year because “they don’t do anything for us, they don’t do a damn thing for us”.
Washington has long pressured Islamabad to crack down on militancy, accusing Pakistan of ignoring or even collaborating with groups that attack Afghanistan from safe havens along the border between the two countries.
Pakistan, which joined the US war on terror in 2001, says it has paid the price for the alliance.
“Pakistan suffered 75,000 casualties in this war and over $123bn was lost to economy. US aid was a miniscule $20bn,” Khan tweeted on Monday.
“Our tribal areas were devastated and millions of people uprooted from their homes. The war drastically impacted lives of ordinary Pakistanis.”
3. Our tribal areas were devastated & millions of ppl uprooted from their homes. The war drastically impacted lives of ordinary Pakistanis. 4. Pak continues to provide free lines of ground & air communications(GLOCs/ALOCs).Can Mr Trump name another ally that gave such sacrifices?— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 19, 2018
He also noted that Pakistan continues to provide the US with supply lines into Afghanistan, adding: “Can Mr Trump name another ally that gave such sacrifices?”
Instead of making Pakistan “a scapegoat for their failures”, the US should do a serious assessment of “why the Taliban today are stronger than before”, he concluded.
Trump also told Fox News host Chris Wallace that al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden had lived “beautifully in Pakistan and what I guess in what they considered a nice mansion, I don’t know, I’ve seen nicer”.
“Living in Pakistan right next to the military academy, everybody in Pakistan knew he was there,” he said, according to a transcript of the interview.
Bin Laden was found to be hiding in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad, where he was killed in a raid by US Navy Seals in 2011 in an incident that sent relations between the wayward allies to a new low.
Khan did not respond to Trump’s Bin Laden comments.
AFP
