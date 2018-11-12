Twitter warns Pakistani rights activists over government criticism

Social network Twitter has warned two Pakistani rights activists against objectionable content, they said on Monday, a move that signals a continuing push by the South Asian nation to rein in free speech online.

The warnings come a week after Twitter suspended the account of an ultraright Pakistani cleric who issued threats against the government and judiciary over the acquittal of a Christian woman accused of blasphemy.

“Warnings sent out by Twitter are an example of how online spaces are being regulated and are shrinking for internet users voicing their opinions,” said Pakistani lawyer and internet activist Nighat Dad.

In recent e-mails, Twitter told activist Taha Siddiqui it had received complaints that his account was in “violation of Pakistani law”, he said, and it added that further action could be taken, but did not specify what.

“Pakistani authorities ... are pressuring Twitter to take ‘legal’ steps against me,” said Siddiqui, a correspondent for France 24 television, who fled Pakistan in 2018, told Reuters. “Twitter should stop becoming a facilitator of repressive regimes.”

Twitter’s Asia-Pacific representative had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Pakistan’s information minister, Fawwad Chaudhry, said his office was “trying to establish close co-ordination” with Twitter to curb “hate speech and death threats”, but did not directly respond to questions on the case of Siddiqui, and another activist who received two warnings, Gul Bukhari.

Bukhari, who was briefly abducted in July from a military cantonment in the eastern city of Lahore, said one of her e-mail warnings from Twitter referred to a tweet that criticised the government’s lack of action against a prominent cleric.