Pakistan's army chief visits Beijing after 'Silk Road' tension

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa began a three-day visit to China on Sunday, Pakistan's military said, days after a Pakistani minister stirred unease about Chinese Silk Road projects in the South Asian nation.

Bajwa is the most senior Pakistani figure to visit staunch ally China since the new government of Prime Minister Imran Khan took office in August, and his trip comes a week after China's top diplomat visited Islamabad.

Pakistan has deepened ties with China in recent years as relations with the US have frayed.

Bajwa may be hoping in Beijing to smooth out any Chinese alarm at comments last week by Pakistan's commerce minister, Abdul Razak Dawood, who suggested suspending for a year projects in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Pakistan leg of China's Belt and Road Initiative that includes recreating the old Silk Road trading route.