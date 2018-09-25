Twenty years on, China-SA relations embrace a new chapter

Since China and South Africa started their co-chairship of the FOCAC in 2012, the two countries have spared no efforts to promote the development of the FOCAC mechanism and China-Africa solidarity and cooperation. In 2015, the FOCAC Johannesburg Summit embarked on a new path of win-win cooperation for common development between China and Africa. At the summit, President Xi announced ten major cooperation plans with a fund of $60-billion aimed at addressing the three bottlenecks hindering Africa's development. Up till now, all the above-mentioned measures and fund have been delivered or arranged. At the Beijing Summit, President Xi launched eight major initiatives in close collaboration with African countries and announced another $60-billion of financing to Africa, which was warmly welcomed by all FOCAC members. China will join hands with South Africa to achieve the common goal of building a closer China-Africa community with a shared future.

Thanks to the joint efforts of China and South Africa, BRICS has grown from an economic concept into a significant international cooperation mechanism. With a stronger foundation and momentum for cooperation and development, BRICS has become a leading force in driving world economic development, improving global economic governance and promoting democracy in international relations. In 2017, the first Africa Regional Centre of the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) was launched in Johannesburg, South Africa. The success of the BRICS Johannesburg Summit marks an important step forward towards the next Golden Decade of BRICS cooperation.

Looking to the next 20 years, China-South Africa relations will embrace new development opportunities. As the strongest economy in Africa, South Africa has three development advantages, namely rich natural and human resources, a prime location and a fully fledged economic foundation. China has also accumulated many advantages in terms of capital, technologies, market, enterprise and expertise. So far, China and South Africa have four major platforms to deepen cooperation, namely, FOCAC cooperation, BRICS cooperation, the Belt and Road Initiative and the South-South cooperation. All in all, China and South Africa enjoy great potential of cooperation.

Going forward, both countries need to maintain high-level exchanges, strengthen inter-party cooperation and governance experience sharing, continue to provide each other with mutual understanding and support on issues bearing on our respective core interests and major concerns, and keep communication and coordination over major international and regional issues. Both Countries need to deepen cooperation in key areas such as industries, production capacity, resources and energy, infrastructure, finance, tourism, and the digital economy, and deliver more benefits to our peoples. China stands ready to share its development opportunities. We welcome South Africa, the only guest country of honour from Africa, to send a high-level delegation to participate in the First China International Import Expo to be held in Shanghai in the coming November. China will fully support and actively participate in the upcoming Investment Conference and Jobs Summit hosted by the South African government. China is committed to joining hands with South Africa to implement the important outcomes and consensus of the FOCAC Beijing Summit and BRICS Johannesburg Summit, advance the fundamental common interests of African and other developing countries, so as to make the international order more just and equitable, and build a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind.

As President Xi emphasised at the FOCAC Beijing Summit, Africa has a huge potential, this great continent is full of hope, and China-Africa friendship and cooperation have broad vistas. The African countries are like a pride of running lions, and South Africa is taking the lead. China-South Africa relations are now standing at a new historic starting point to lead China-Africa relations into a brighter future.

China is willing to be the most reliable friend and the strongest partner of South Africa for its national development and scale new heights in promoting China-South Africa comprehensive strategic cooperation to realise win-win cooperation for common development.

This article was paid for by the People's Daily Online SA.