An open and prosperous China brings more opportunities to the world

Over the past 40 years, China’s reform and opening up has benefited the whole world. From closed and semi-closed to full-scale opening, China has become the world’s largest exporter and second-largest importer. China has become one of the main engines to drive the global economy by contributing an average of over 30% to world economic growth. In 2017, the total import and export volume of Chinese goods reached US$4.1-trillion, increasing 197.9 times from 1978, with an average annual growth rate of 14.5% and ranking first in the world. In 2017, China’s non-financial outbound foreign direct investment reached $120.1-billion, increasing 41.1 times from 2003, with an average annual growth rate of 30.6%. Today, China is the No 1 trading partner with over 100 countries worldwide, including the United States, Russia, Japan, South Africa and most of the European countries. Since 2014, China has registered over 120-million person times of overseas trips each year, becoming the most important source of international tourists.

China has learned a lot from its reform and opening up. And the following four revelations and inspirations are particularly important:

– Remaining committed to the leadership of the CPC as the natural choice of the Chinese history and people. The CPC with 90-million members always upholds a people-centred development approach and is committed to building the Party for the public, exercising power for the people, and serving the people wholeheartedly. The CPC focuses on meeting the aspiration of the people for a better life and has ensured strong political support and long-term social stability for China’s pursuit of rapid development.

– Remaining committed to socialism with Chinese characteristics as the inevitable path to China’s success. The fundamental difference between socialism and capitalism is whether development achievements are shared by all or by just a few. The CPC and the Chinese people have chosen to share all the achievements with all. China did not copy the development model of other countries. Socialism with Chinese characteristics is a path that best suits China’s national conditions, history and culture. It has fully mobilised the strength and creativity of the Chinese people to become both the contributors and beneficiary of China’s national development for common prosperity.

– Remaining committed to reform and opening up as a crucial move of China’s success. China used to be a victim of closing doors and false pride. During the Tang, Song and Ming dynasties, China had maintained an economy half of the size of the whole world. But in the later Qing dynasty, China moved down the path of self-complacency and seclusion. In 1949, the People’s Republic of China was founded. But the West, preoccupied with their geopolitical stakes and the Cold War mentality, instituted a complete political, economic and military blockade against the new China, forcing China to once again close its doors and seek development on its own strength. After nearly 30 years of hard work, China’s per capita GDP has only increased to merely 227 dollars from less than 100 dollars. It was so fortunate for the Chinese people that China in 1978, under the leadership of the CPC with Comrade Deng Xiaoping at its core, seized the major historic opportunity of global industrial structural adjustment. Through constant reform and opening up, China has successfully achieved a development miracle.

– Remaining committed to peaceful development is the important precondition to China’s success. China attaches great importance to peace and harmony, and has always earnestly pursued peaceful development and an independent foreign policy of peace. China’s firm commitment to domestic stability and world peace has enabled a favourable environment for China’s development.