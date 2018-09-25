Seizing the opportunity to jointly build an even stronger China-Africa community with a shared future

Over the past four decades, China has achieved over 30 times GDP growth, averaging an annual growth rate of 9.5%. Foreign trade volume has been growing at 14.5% per year. The livelihood of the Chinese people has improved significantly. Basic medical care and social endowment insurance coverage has gone from zero to 1.35-billion and more than 900-million people respectively. Nine-year free compulsory education is offered across the whole country. More than 700-million people were lifted out of poverty, contributing over 70% to global poverty reduction efforts.

Today, China has become the world’s second-largest economy, largest manufacturer, the largest trading power of goods, the holder of the biggest foreign exchange reserve, and a major source of global foreign investment and tourism. China is the No 1 trading partner with over 100 countries worldwide, including the United States, Russia, Japan, South Africa and most of the European countries. With a contribution of over 30% to global growth, China has surely become the major source of strength and stability for the world economy.

As a country that has benefited deeply from reform and opening up, China is naturally a firm supporter of an open world economy. But today, globalisation is at risk. Certain countries, in pursuit of self-interest, are moving against the trend of economic globalisation and trade liberalisation. From a position of economic hegemony, they have launched reckless protectionist attacks against the weak in trade and investment, gravely undermining the shared interests of the international community, especially that of the developing countries, causing unprecedented challenges against the rule-based global governance and the open world economy.

China strongly believes that, to jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind is the only right choice and the common pursuit of the international community, as no country in today’s world could alone tackle the common challenges faced by the humanity. As President Xi Jinping rightly remarked, “A trade war should be rejected because there will be no winner. Economic hegemony is even more objectionable, as it will undermine the collective interests of the international community; those who pursue this course will only end up hurting themselves. Whether you like it or not, the global economy is the big ocean that you cannot escape from. Any attempt to cut off the flow of capital, technologies, products, industries and people between economies, and channel the waters in the ocean back into isolated lakes and creeks is simply not possible. Indeed, it runs counter to the historical trend.”

For China, reform and opening up is both a strategic commitment and a basic state policy. We are strongly convinced that, only by pursuing an open world economy and by sharing opportunities for win-win development, could we lead the world economy out of difficulty, and realise inclusive growth and common prosperity. The door of China’s opening up will not close. It will only open wider. A more open and prosperous China will certainly bring greater opportunities for the whole world.