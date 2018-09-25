Confidence, collaboration and co-sharing: 3 Cs embodied in economic and trade cooperation between China and SA

At the upcoming Jobs Summit and Investment Conference in South Africa, China will continue to actively respond to and strongly support the major development initiatives such as the New Investment Drive proposed by President Ramaphosa by encouraging more Chinese enterprises to invest in South Africa. China will host the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai in November 2018, which will become the first national level import expo in the world history. China has invited South Africa as one of the guests of honour to participate in this grand event, which will certainly create new opportunities for optimising bilateral trade structure and encouraging export of South African products to China.

As an old Chinese saying goes, actions speak louder than words. Real friends do not dictate their orders or boast without concrete action. China is demonstrating its strong confidence in the prospect of South Africa with real action, and combating risks and challenges together and side by side with South African friends. At the same time, South Africa is firmly upholding the interests of the developing countries and the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its core, and is unequivocally opposing unilateralism and bullying. As President Xi Jinping said, the bilateral ties between China and South Africa have thus served as a model for China-Africa relations, for South-South cooperation, and for unity and cooperation among emerging market countries.

Collaboration is the only way of deepening China-South Africa economic and trade relationship

“The success of teamwork, coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress and working together is success.” The high standard of China-South Africa economic and trade cooperation is proved by facts: China is not aiding South Africa by “pouring money”, but by investment and cooperation on equal basis; China does not provide sovereign debt with high default risk to South Africa, but rather “blood generating” commercial loan; China-South Africa economic and trade cooperation does not concentrate in mineral resources exploitation only, but spreads across agriculture, manufacture, transportation, ICT, and financial industries. Chinese enterprises in South Africa have embarked onto a journey of development from raw material excavation to primary processing, from low-end manufacturing to high-end manufacturing, from the first and second industries to the third industry, and from adapting to the local community to actively fulfilling social responsibilities.

China Longyuan South Africa upholds the principle of green intensive development. Its Mulilo De Aar Wind Power Project became the first Chinese wind power project in Africa that integrated investment, construction and operation. Guided by its outlook on the future of Africa, Huawei South Africa established the first Innovation & Experience Centre in Africa. Bank of China, as part of its breakthrough initiative, issued the first offshore RMB bond in Africa, the Rainbow Bond. China is supporting South Africa, with real actions, in becoming the leading force among the African lions and the driving engine of industrialisation in Africa.

During his state visit in 2015, President Xi Jinping witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the BAIC Group and the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa in regard to the BAIC South Africa Plant Project. The project laid the foundation in August 2016, and in merely two years, the first car rolled off the production line in July 2018, witnessed by the heads of both states. 60% of the spare parts used in the plant will be supplied domestically in the next five years, which will drive the growth of the automobile industry and have a positive impact on the South African economy. The BAIC South Africa Plant Project is a typical successful example of China-South Africa cooperation. Thanks to the driving force of both governments and the joint efforts of the businesses, the parties implemented the project at a new speed.

Co-sharing is the core of upgrading China-South Africa economic and trade relationship

“The more we share, the more we have.” There are more than 13,000 successful Chinese enterprises in South Africa, who are also giving back to the society by creating more than 400,000 jobs. For instance, the China Mall Group operated by a Chinese couple offers more than 600 shops that provide over 3,000 jobs. It is a remarkable fact that as much as 93.75% of employees in the Chinese enterprises in South Africa are locals. These enterprises also actively support the South African government in promoting black economic empowerment and woman economy empowerment. Over 40% of employees in Hisense South Africa Plant are female; 20% of the management team of ZTE South Africa are local females; and the company employed 39 interns with disabilities.