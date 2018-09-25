Win-win cooperation and jointly building a China-Africa community with a shared future

In the 1950s and 1960s, the first-generation leaders of China, including Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai, and then African leaders jointly opened a new era of China-Africa relation. Since then, the Chinese and African people have always supported each other and cooperated sincerely on the struggle against colonialism and imperialism, the fight for national independence and liberation, and the pursuit of development and revitalisation. Since the beginning of the new century, China-Africa relations have entered a new stage of comprehensive and rapid development. The cooperation between China and Africa has been enhanced rapidly, and it has become a new highlight of China's foreign cooperation. Today, the greatest aspiration for China and Africa is win-win cooperation for common development, and to jointly realise the Chinese dream and the African dream.

China and Africa share mutual complementarities and could be each other’s opportunities. China and Africa have always been a community with a shared future. The 21st century is not only the century of China and Asia, but also the century of a rapidly rising Africa. Africa boasts rich natural and human resources, and great potential for development. The common market and integration of Africa is gaining new momentum. As the world’s second- largest economy and the largest manufacturing country, China has comparative advantages and successful development experience in capital, technology, market, and human resources. More importantly, China has a strong political commitment to helping Africa achieve independent and sustainable development, and to break through the three development bottlenecks, namely inadequate infrastructure, lack of professional and skilled personnel, and a shortage of financial resources. Besides, China is also willing to support Africa overcome challenges of governance, security environment, mindset on market economy and self-sustainable development. In other words, China and Africa share mutual needs and complementarities, and face a rare historic opportunity to synergise development strategies.

FOCAC has delivered fruitful results. Since its establishment, FOCAC has always adhered to the principle of planning together, building together, sharing together, equality, pragmatism and efficiency, and promoting fruitful cooperation results. FOCAC is at the forefront of international cooperation with Africa, boosting South-South cooperation, and benefiting the peoples of both China and Africa. By the end of 2017, China has financed and built for Africa 6,200km of railways, 6,500km of roads, 20 seaports, 20 bridges, over 80 power plants, more than 200 schools, and 80-plus stadiums. As part of Chinese efforts to comprehensively support African countries in capacity building, every year, China offers over 10,000 government scholarships and over 50,000 training opportunities to countries across Africa. With the support from FOCAC, China-Africa production capacity cooperation is picking up speed, and a large number of flagship projects are emerging across the African continent, including railways, seaports, airports, industrial parks, and maritime industrial areas. Those projects have been extremely instrumental in accelerating African industrialisation.

Working together for common development and a shared future. On September 3 and 4, the FOCAC Beijing Summit was successfully held. President Xi Jinping and 54 African members of the FOCAC attended the Summit, including 40 presidents, 10 prime ministers, one vice-president and the chairman of the African Union (AU) Commission. In addition, the UN secretary-general and representatives of 26 international and African regional organisations also attended the summit, with over 3,200 participants from home and abroad, making it the largest and most high-profile diplomatic event ever hosted by China.

President Xi Jinping delivered a series of key speeches, stressing that China and Africa should jointly build a China-Africa community with a shared future that assumes joint responsibility, pursues win-win cooperation, delivers happiness for all, enjoys cultural prosperity, ensures common security, and promotes harmony between man and nature. In the next three years and beyond, China will launch eight major initiatives in close collaboration with African countries, namely industrial promotion initiative, infrastructure connectivity initiative, trade facilitation initiative, green development initiative, capacity building initiative, health care initiative, people-to-people exchange initiative, and peace and security initiative. To make sure that these eight initiatives are implemented on the ground, China will extend US$60-billion of financing to Africa, which received high appreciation by African leaders. The Summit is not only a historic gathering of the China-Africa big family, but also a historic monument to the joint efforts of China and Africa to strengthen unity and cooperation for common development, which achieves historic results:

First, the Beijing Summit has set new grand goals for upgrading the relations between China and Africa. China and Africa have always been close partners sharing weal and woe and the same destiny. At the Summit, President Xi Jinping put forward the idea of building an even stronger China-Africa community with a shared future and made clear the specific connotation of the six-in-one strategy, which gained high praise and unanimous response of all African countries. This has further strengthened the willingness and confidence of both China and Africa to carry out cooperation in various fields on a larger scale, at a deeper level and with a higher standard, setting goals and charting the course for the development of China-Africa comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.