Science, technology and innovation cooperation displays the high-quality development of China-SA relations

China's new technologies such as resource satellites and Internet services are also widely used in South Africa. For instance, the ground system of the China-Brazil Earth Resources Satellite 04 in South Africa was launched into operation in 2015. It receives about 5GB of satellite data per day and serves 13 countries including South Africa, which has been widely used in flood monitoring, land use and others. Tencent has teamed up with Naspers to introduce social networking service offered by WeChat, including TV-online voting services, mobile payments, first social media streaming television channel in South Africa, etc. Alibaba cooperated with the South African payment firm Zapper to allow 10,000 South African merchants to accept Alipay since August 2017 to provide convenient payment services.

The cooperation in high-tech industries continues to grow with strong momentum. In the high-tech industries such as ICT, digital technology, renewable energy, and automobile manufacturing, Chinese companies have taken root in South Africa through cooperation with local enterprises, providing new impetus to South Africa's economic and social development. In 2012, Huawei took the lead to introduce the world's leading 4G (LTE) technology to South Africa, becoming an important partner of major telecom operators, serving more than 40-million South African users by its products and solutions. In May 2018, Huawei and MTN cooperated to launch the first 5G outdoor test in Africa, which would help South Africa's 5G development. Cooperated with local government, Hikvision installed 600 sets of its video surveillance equipment at the key areas such as communities, roads, and parking lots in Cape Town. Since the launch of this successful project three years ago, the coverage areas of the city has witnessed a significantly reduced crime rate. Longyuan De Aar and De Aar 2 North wind power projects were fully commissioned and successfully put into commercial operation since October 2017. By 30 June 2018, the two power projects generate 495-million kWh electricity, equivalent to reducing 476,500 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, providing continuous clean energy for South Africa.

2. The great potential and promising future of China-South Africa STI cooperation

In the face of new opportunities and challenges brought by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, China has proposed to build an innovation-oriented country and expand STI open cooperation, and South Africa is committed to strengthening STI cooperation to better cope with the Fourth Industrial Revolution. In the speech on the opening ceremony of the China-South Africa Scientists High-Level Dialogue, President Xi Jinping emphasised that both China-South Africa and China-Africa science and technology cooperation is faced with important new opportunities. President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed that China is a reliable science and research cooperation partner of South Africa. At the new historical starting point, the two leaders reached the consensus that China and South Africa should continue to promote growth through further strengthening STI cooperation.

South Africa regards STI as one of the policy priorities of national development. The new draft White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation developed by DST recently presents the vision as science, technology and innovation enabling sustainable and inclusive South African development in a changing world and regards international STI cooperation as an important path to promote science, technology innovation. In the meantime, South Africa focuses on the leverage of resources and geographical advantages. In several fields including astronomy, palaeontology and paleoanthropology, mineral resources and development, its research is at the world's leading position. Over the past two decades, South Africa has made important contributions to the African and global S&T development in domains ranging from the fight against infectious diseases, the promotion of clean and renewable energy, the sustainable management of natural resources, to the development of advanced manufacturing technologies.