South Korean regulator targets family-run firms

The draft amendments to the Monopoly Regulations and Fair Trade Act, first enacted in 1980, reflect changes in the country’s economic environment, the regulator said on Friday.

"Conglomerates will find it harder to make changes like mergers or spin-offs among affiliates without support from the market and shareholders," commission chair Kim Sang-jo said in a briefing.

Kim was appointed by a South Korean president who himself won office amid a wave of popular support for stemming chaebol power.

The government, however, faces a challenge in reforming conglomerates in ways that could be painful for the sprawling business groups because it must rely on them to promote economic growth, in particular in manufacturing.

Deep-rooted evil

Moon has referred to chaebol titans as a "deep-rooted evil" but has yet to substantially change the rules they operate under.

"I would give 20 points out of 100, a basic score, to what the Moon government has done for corporate governance reform," said Bruce Lee, CEO at Seoul-based Zebra Investment Management. "Chaebol would stop doing bad things, but that’s not enough for an improvement."

The new rules would apply to companies with assets equivalent to 0.5% of GDP or more, a standard that will be implemented one year after that amount exceeds 10-trillion won ($8.9bn).

The same percentage of 2017 GDP would come to about $7.7bn, based on IMF figures.

Bloomberg