Moon Jae-in says visit to North Korea will be ‘bold step’ to ending decades-old war

Seoul — South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit Pyongyang in September, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is ready to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at "an early" (but unspecified) date.

Moon says his visit will be a "bold step" towards formally ending the decades-old war with the nuclear-armed North.

The two Koreas agreed earlier this week to hold a third meeting between Moon and Kim in September as a rapid diplomatic thaw builds on the peninsula following their first summit in April.

Moon’s trip to the North Korean capital will be the first visit by a South Korean head of state to Pyongyang since 2007. The leaders will "take a bold step towards declaring an end to the war and a peace treaty", Moon said at a ceremony on Wednesday marking the 73rd anniversary of liberation from Japanese colonial rule in 1945.

The 1950-1953 Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving the two neighbours technically still in a state of conflict.

The signatories to the armistice included the US-led UN Command — which fought alongside the South’s troops — as well as China and North Korea.

Declaring an end to the war was one of the agreements at the groundbreaking April summit, but little progress has been made, with the US and North Korea at loggerheads over Pyongyang’s denuclearisation.