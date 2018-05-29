US technology charge false, says China

"According to the US’s view, China forces the US companies to transfer technologies by imposing joint-venture requirements, foreign equity limitations and administrative licensing procedures," Zhang said.

"But the fact is, nothing in these regulatory measures requires technology transfer from foreign companies."

Zhang said the US argument involved a "presumption of guilt". The US trade representative believed US firms in China faced an obligation to hand over technology, while failing to produce a single piece of evidence.

He said that some of its claims were "pure speculation" and the representative saw Chinese merger and acquisition activity as a Chinese government conspiracy.

Technology transfer was a normal commercial activity that benefited the US most of all, he said, while Chinese innovation was driven by "the diligence and entrepreneurship of the Chinese people, investment in education and research, and efforts to improve the protection of intellectual property".

Legal experts say Washington needs WTO backing to implement its tariffs as far as they relate to WTO rules while China has rejected the tariff plan wholesale and resorted to WTO action to stop it.

Under WTO rules, if disputes are not settled amicably after 60 days, the complainant can ask for a panel of experts to adjudicate, escalating the dispute and triggering a legal case.

The US, which launched its complaint on March 23, could have used the meeting on Monday to take that step. China could do so at a meeting in June.

But since the dispute erupted, US-China trade policy has been the subject of high-level bilateral talks. Trump tweeted cryptically that "our trade deal with China is moving along nicely" but it probably needed a "different structure".

The US put China’s technology transfer policies on the agenda of Monday’s meeting, without elaborating.

A copy of the remarks by the US was not immediately available.

Reuters